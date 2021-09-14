Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Ice Pop (1st race). Value play of the day: According to Aspen (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (5/2,3,5,6,8,9/7,9,11/1,6/1,2,6), $54.00.

1. 5 furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: M and M Girl (Hernandez, Sanderson) 121/8-1

2: Fashion Rose (Lopez, Litfin) 121/5-1

3: Flan (Valenzuela, Sanderson) 121/9-2

4: Moreisbetter (Quinonez, Diodoro) 121/3-1

5: Lucky Mac (R. Fuentes, Rumsey) 121/15-1

6: Ice Pop (Wade, Diodoro) 121/9-5

7: Ashley's New Shoes (L. Fuentes, Rumsey) 121/6-1

ICE POP appears to have too much speed and too much class for this group. Is one-for-one at this distance and has beat many of these already. ASHLEY'S NEW SHOES gets back to her preferred distance as she has one win and two seconds in four starts in turf sprints. Might need the front runners to back up late. FLAN is in good form winning half her starts this year and won at this distance back in June.

2. 5 furlongs. Turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Jo Dee's Angel (Quinonez, Tracy) 121/7-2

2: Mister Banjoman (Valenzuela, Robertson) 121/8-1

3: Ship It Red (R. Fuentes, Lund) 123/6-1

4: College Party (Eikleberry, Litfin) 121/4-1

5: Skippy's Strike (Butler, Raven) 121/5-1

6: Royal Privacy (Canchari, Richard) 121/6-1

7: Just Blaze (Wade, Scherer) 121/5-2

JO DEE'S ANGEL gets Quinonez back aboard and the rail just like he did in his last victory at this distance in early June. Is four-for-six in turf sprints. ROYAL PRIVACY is push button. Depending how he breaks, he can go for the lead or close from behind. That versatility makes him extremely dangerous. COLLEGE PARTY has sharp early speed and likes to fight. If he gets loose, he will be tough to run down.

3. 6 furlongs. State-bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Going Running Too (Valenzuela, Hardy) 123/6-1

2: Tantima (Butler, Lund) 123/6-1

3: Boozin At Bozos (Quinonez, Riecken) 123/15-1

4: Stylin N Profilin (Eikleberry, Lund) 123/3-1

5: Dodropin (Wade, Biehler) 123/9-2

6: Runaway A. Train (Canchari, Robertson) 119/10-1

7: Orts Dream (Harr, Hanson) 123/15-1

8: That Would Be Nice (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 119/2-1

THAT WOULD BE NICE cuts back in distance and returns to a dirt sprint after being forwardly placed on the turf in last. Should be able to stalk and pounce from an outside post. STYLIN N PROFILIN broke slowly and raced wide before tiring last out. Needs to break alertly today with the aggressive Eikleberry aboard. BOOZIN AT BOZOS needs a fast pace in front of her for her late kick but also needs to improve.

4. 7½ furlongs. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $5,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Raging Gold Digger (Valenzuela, Robertson) 121/5-2

2: Lulumaru (Wade, Diodoro) 121/7-2

3: Giveitsomewellie (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf) 121/4-1

4: Friendly and Kind (Eikleberry, Broberg) 121/9-2

5: Bella Figura (L. Fuentes, Silva Jr.) 121/12-1

6: Deputy Dora (Butler, Lund) 121/8-1

7: Sundereya (Hamilton, Scherer) 121/12-1

8: According to Aspen (Canchari, Tracy) 123/8-1

ACCORDING TO ASPEN returns after an easy victory in her last race. Loves the Canterbury sod with three wins in her last four starts but faces open company today. FRIENDLY AND KIND goes for three-in-a-row since being claimed by Broberg. Crushed her foes in last but now switches to the turf. RAGING GOLD DIGGER has won three of her last five turf starts down south and makes her first start of the local meet. Questioning why, as a Minnesota-bred , it took so long?

5. 1 mile. Turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Pretty in Pink (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 117/4-1

2: Fall Moon (Butler, Padilla) 121/12-1

3: Shabam (Valenzuela, Robertson) 121/6-1

4: Timeinthetavern (Hamilton, Woolley Jr.) 121/20-1

5: Slime Queen (Quinonez, Robertson) 121/3-1

6: Let's Skedaddle (Eikleberry, Berndt) 117/6-1

7: Ship's Creek (Lindsay, Van Winkle) 121/15-1

8: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline) 117/15-1

9: Rental Pool (Canchari, Sterling Jr.) 121/12-1

10: Come On Sweet Pea (Hernandez, Biehler) 121/8-1

11: Missyintomischief (R. Fuentes, Lund) 117/12-1

12: Erin's Creation (Wade, Diodoro) 121/10-1

SLIME QUEEN ships in from Arlington after a nice second place finish. Has caught some slow paces recently hurting her closing style, that shouldn't be an issue today. PRETTY IN PINK has been competitive against some nice ones this meet. Has tactical speed and should get a good trip from the rail. MISSYINTOMISCHIEF is a lightly raced three-year-old who has hit the board in all four starts. Is well bred for the turf and should continue to improve.

6. 6 furlongs. State-bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $15,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Bobby Boots (Wade, Richard) 123/8-1

2: Sr. Bom Bon (Valenzuela, Silva) 119/12-1

3: Magician's Holiday (Eikleberry, Rengstorf) 119/5-2

4: Worn a Bit (L. Fuentes, Hardy) 123/15-1

5: Hot Artie (Lindsay, Sweere) 119/8-1

6: J J's Wildcat (Harr, McKinley) 123/6-1

7: Derbys Moneymaker (Canchari, Fisichello) 123/8-1

8: Getcha (Hamilton, Berndt) 119/5-1

9: Passthecat (R. Fuentes, Hanson) 119/4-1

MAGICIAN'S HOLIDAY regressed last out after posting a nice speed figure two back. Gets Eikleberry aboard and needs to be prominent early. Expecting a better effort. PASSTHECAT has two placings in last two versus similar. Is pace dependent so he needs a speed duel up front. GETCHA won last against the bottom level. As a three-year-old he has the right to improve and will need to in order to compete.

7. 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Front Office (Lindsay, Donlin Jr.) 123/15-1

2: Josie Boy (Canchari, Robertson) 123/6-1

3: Roverton (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 119/12-1

4: Hard to Park (Harr, Cline) 123/15-1

5: Seattle See Ya (Conning, Kenney) 119/15-1

6: Yesteryear (Valenzuela, Stuart) 123/8-1

7: Boss Hugo (Butler, Lawrence) 123/6-1

8: Poverty Flats (Eikleberry, Anderson) 123/15-1

9: El Centenario (Wade, Diodoro) 123/8-1

10: Thirtyminutemass (L. Fuentes, Pierce) 119/10-1

11: Macho Rapido (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 123/7-2

12: Mischievous Mo (R. Fuentes, Schindler) 123/9-2

13: Jimmie T (Eikleberry, Litfin) 123/10-1

14: Price to Pay (Canchari, Kenney) 123/15-1

BOSS HUGO is third off the layoff and has a nice second place finish in last. Switches to Butler who piloted him to his lone victory last fall. EL CENTENARIO won at this challenging distance two back. Drops in class for Wade/Diodoro who are winning at 27% when they team up. MACHO RAPIDO has won two of his last three and cuts back in distance. If he can replicate his prior speed figure, he'll be tough.

8. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Lila's Lucky Lady (Wade, Biehler) 123/3-1

2: Get One More (Quinonez, Rengstorf) 123/6-1

3: Sattersfield (Canchari, Loy) 123/12-1

4: Temples Mon Cheri (Vega, Riecken) 123/20-1

5: Everybody Does It (L. Fuentes, Kereluk) 123/9-2

6: Blazing Charm (Eikleberry, Richard) 123/5-2

7: Sneaky Dianne (Hernandez, Livingston) 123/12-1

8: Remarkable Charm (Arroyo, Roberts) 118/10-1

9: Kimberly Frances (Valenzuela, Riecken) 123/6-1

LILA'S LUCKY LADY is two-for-four routing on the dirt at Canterbury. Gets the rail and leading jockey Wade in the saddle, so should get a good trip. BLAZING CHARM was claimed last out after an easy win. Could get an uncontested lead but faces stronger and it's hard to improve claiming off of Diodoro. KIMBERLY FRANCES has three wins locally at this distance but needs a hot pace to set up her late move.

9. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, Trainer Wt./Odds

1: Willsherwontshe (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci) 119/10-1

2: Princess Renee (Hernandez, Padilla) 123/7-2

3: Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry, Bravo) 123/9-2

4: Warren's Wish (Canchari, Robertson) 123/4-1

5: Maiden Rock (Quinonez, Riecken) 119/6-1

6: Imminent Threat (Wade, Robertson) 123/5-2

7: Csilla (Arroyo, Rarick) 118/12-1

8: Includeanattitude (R. Fuentes, Litfin) 119/12-1

PRINCESS RENEE figured it out in latest breaking her maiden against special weights after returning to the dirt. Could get in ideal pace scenario. WILLSHERWONTSHE could be the controlling speed as she breaks from the rail. Her mom was a router so maybe she'll appreciate the added distance. IMMINENT THREAT has been facing better but that was on the turf and mostly against state-restricted. Can she transfer that form to the dirt?