JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Shy Shy (7th race). Value play of the day: Criminal Record (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (1,2,5/4/1,2,6,9/5,8,9/1,5,7), $54.00.

1 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Digs and Diamonds (Ulloa, Donlin)123/12-1

2: Mighty Madi (Sosa, Rarick)114/10-1

3: Nine Crowns (Carmona, Lund)118/8-1

4: Dropped Cold (Roman, Rhone)119/8-1

5: Spin the Moon (Hernandez, Robertson)119/4-1

6: Grace A'lace (Murray, Bethke)119/10-1

7: Kookyberry (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf)119/3-1

8: Haute Charlotte (Santos, Riecken)119/20-1

9: Red Sunshine (Hernandez, Westermann)123/15-1

10: I'm Bleu Too (Gallardo, Robertson)119/5-1

11: Missy Piggy (Harr, Cline)119/12-1

12: Nona (Glass, Backhaus)118/30-1

13: Stolen Art (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)119/5-1

STOLEN ART (13) ran credibly in her career debut as she had to check hard into the first turn and lost many lengths but still ran on for second. Should run much better in second start with that experience. KOOKYBERRY (7) cuts back in distance and has posted back-to-back good speed figures on the lawn. Face open company today. I'M BLEU TOO (10) has dangerous early speed for a high percentage barn.

2 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Calzone (Sosa, Rarick)118/20-1

2: Star Mission (Ulloa, Wolff)123/30-1

3: My Calante (Berrios-Lopez, Roberts)114/12-1

4: Stability (Bridgmohan, Martinez)123/6-1

5: Line to Gain (Hernandez, McDaniel)119/15-1

6: Mr. Cougar (Harr, Westermann)123/12-1

7: Mongolian Apple (Roman, Van Winkle)119/8-1

8: Dominus Tecum (Gallardo, Robertson)123/10-1

9: Hi Yah (Quinonez, Williams)119/8-1

10: Rejection Hurts (Santos, Berndt)119/5-2

11: Bubba Bob (Hernandez, Rengstorf)123/4-1

12: Happy Dancer (Carmona, Lund)114/15-1

13: Win Over Wyatt (Bridgmohan, McDaniel)119/12-1

14: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)123/15-1

15: Dance Some Mo (Santos, Rosin)123/3-1

REJECTION HURTS (10) has two easy wins and a second on the local lawn. Seems to be figuring it out and has upside with only six career starts as a three-year-old. Might not have seen his best yet. BUBBA BOB (11) gets the top jock in the saddle and this barn has been on fire recently. Has tactical speed to be involved early. MONGOLIAN APPLE (7) freaked on the grass when on an easy lead versus maidens. Won't get an uncontested lead here.

3 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Texas Twinkies (Hernandez, Silva)119/8-1

2: Ghost of Genevieve (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)118/2-1

3: Holy Image (Carmona, Weir III)118/12-1

4: Icywilburnyeh (Sosa, Bedford)118/15-1

5: Chocolate Freckles (Santos, Woolley, Jr.)123/8-1

6: Pat's Gal (Harr, Cline)119/9-2

7: Betyar Azets (Barajas, Silva)119/7-2

8: Dixie Girl To (Gallardo, Westermann)123/8-1

9: Maiden Rock (Ulloa, Candelas)123/12-1

GHOST OF GENEVIEVE (2) simply ran her foes off their feet in last building a big early lead and pulling away late. Will try similar tactics today with the apprentice back in the saddle. CHOCOLATE FRECKLES (5) has tactical speed and has been facing better this meet. Might try to pick up the pieces if the top pick falters. BETYAR AZETS (7) returns to the dirt and cuts back in distance. Has two seconds in three starts on the dirt.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Yankee Agate (Carmona, Miller)116/12-1

2: Essential Bella (Roman, Richard)121/10-1

3: Savona (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney)118/12-1

4: Swanage (Harr, Cline)121/10-1

5: Kira Fever (Hernandez, Kenney)121/15-1

6: Noel's Angel (Sosa, Van Winkle)116/15-1

7: Six Feet Apart (Quinonez, Scherer)123/5-1

8: Criminal Record (Bridgmohan, Asprino)121/3-1

9: O'Babe (Murray, Scherer)121/12-1

10: A Roze and Wine (Hernandez, Asprino)121/4-1

11: Diplomatica (Gallardo, Martinez)123/5-1

CRIMINAL RECORD (8) has found her game since trying a turf sprint two races ago. There are many need the lead types in here which should provide a blistering early pace for this mare's closing kick. A ROZE AND WINE (10) is the other Asprino entrant along with the top pick. Does her best running on the lead but will have to contend for that lead today. ESSENTIAL BELLA (2) is another that could be closing late.

5 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $25,000. Purse: $28,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotasapistol (Quinonez, Donlin)121/5-2

2: Mayzee (Murray, Bethke)121/6-1

3: Freebritney (Hernandez, Richard)119/9-5

4: Unrivaled Queen (Carmona, Lund)112/15-1

5: Taking Charge Desi (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)116/7-2

6: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)123/5-1

FREEBRITNEY (3) is three-for-four at this specialty distance and is versatile enough to go wire-to-wire or come from last to first. Top jockey stays in the irons as she tries for three-straight. HOTASAPISTOL (1) cuts back in distance and has enough early speed to hold her rail position. Has six wins locally. TAKING CHARGE DESI (5) makes her second start for a new barn and was competitive in last.

6 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Carmenootz (Santos, Carmichael)123/5-1

2: Kinetic Swagger (Gallardo, Robertson)123/5-2

3: Ghost Stalker (Roman, Padilla)123/12-1

4: Merlin's Sister (Harr, Bedford)120/20-1

5: Thirty Seconds Out (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)123/4-1

6: Cibertruck (Bridgmohan, Martinez)123/12-1

7: Just Blaze (Murray, Scherer)123/8-1

8: Bizerk (Quinonez, Donlin)123/15-1

9: Our Valley (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)118/10-1

10: Bob's All In (Sosa, Asprino)118/10-1

11: Mishko (Barajas, Silva)123/20-1

12: Brahms Is Who (Carmona, Tranquilino)115/20-1

13: Shut Up Michael (Hernandez, Rarick)123/8-1

14: Board Certified (Quinonez, Rhone)123/6-1

THIRTY SECONDS OUT (5) cuts back in distance after trying a marathon in last. Third start for a high percentage barn and has the tactical speed needed to be in the early mix. Hernandez in the saddle is a bonus. KINETIC SWAGGER (2) almost took them wire-to-wire in last but was nailed late. Hasn't won since May 2021. CARMENOOTZ (1) has been close in three of his last four and will be able to save ground on the rail.

7 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Papaisice (Bridgmohan, McDaniel)118/15-1

2: Tactical Express (Sosa, Tranquilino)113/15-1

3: Sky Raven (Carmona, Espinoza)113/12-1

4: Shy Shy (Gallardo, Robertson)118/5-2

5: Cressons Lil Charm (Barajas, Silva)118/6-1

6: Blazing Performer (Roman, Berndt)118/6-1

7: Honorable Mischief (Santos, Rosin)118/8-1

8: My Little Gypsy (Ulloa, Donlin)118/30-1

9: Sagatagan Sunrise (Harr, McDaniel)118/20-1

10: Two Practical (Hernandez, Robertson)118/4-1

11: Cream Puff Reaper (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)113/20-1

12: Yoda Glitz (Hernandez, Robertson)118/8-1

13: Aunt Gwen's (Roman, Miller)118/8-1

SHY SHY (4) makes her third career start for the Hall of Fame Robertson barn. Has dangerous early speed and tries the turf for the first time which she should relish based on her breeding. HONORABLE MISCHIEF (7) is bred to appreciate the lawn and has early zip but faces open company for the first time after two tries against MN-breds. TACTICAL EXPRESS (2) was rank in her career debut but did compete. Should improve in second start.

8 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Royal Bonus (Carmona, Espinoza)115/8-1

2: Hightail Cowboy (Hernandez, Richard)123/9-2

3: Unleash the Beast (Murray, Bethke)123/8-1

4: Mark the Moose (Bridgmohan, McDaniel)123/12-1

5: Miami Crockett (Hernandez, Kenney)121/10-1

6: Signofthecross (Berrios-Lopez, Gutierrez)118/5-2

7: Hi Ho Cheerio (Gallardo, Bethke)123/4-1

8: Gainer (Sosa (Stankey)116/15-1

9: Gentleman's Secret (Roman, Rhone)123/6-1

SIGNOFTHECROSS (6) shortens up after five consecutive routes. Has posted consistently good speed figures this meet and Berrios-Lopez should be able to stalk the early leaders and wear them down late. HIGHTAIL COWBOY (2) has good early speed and has hit he board locally in nine-of-ten. Richard reclaimed after losing him two back which shows confidence. ROYAL BONUS (1) has won three straight on the dirt but faces tougher.

9 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Northern Charmer (Sosa, Rengstorf)114/8-1

2: Spoiled Brat (Murray, Rengstorf)119/12-1

3: Give Em Shade (Ulloa, Smith)123/20-1

4: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva)119/6-1

5: Miss Mac Mac (Roman, Padilla)119/4-1

6: Bailout Kela (Carmona, Miller)118/5-1

7: Picaflor (Quinonez, Van Winkle)123/8-1

8: Chaparrita (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)114/5-2

9: Mo Smoking (Hernandez, Scherer)119/8-1

10: Diamond Missy (Hernandez, Rhone)119/20-1

MISS MAC MAC (5) has only four career starts including the last on the turf. Returns to the dirt and should be able to use her athleticism to clear the field and dictate the pace daring the other to keep up. CHAPARRITA (8) has been close in her last three dirt starts finishing second in all three. Has had 15 tries for that elusive second victory. MO SMOKING (9) drops half in class and switches to top jock.

10 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wild Time (Hernandez, Robertson)119/9-2

2: My Kacejj (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)114/15-1

3: Eyes Flying Bye (Gallardo, Robertson)123/8-1

4: Water to Wine (Harr, Cline)119/15-1

5: Jrue Breeze (Hernandez, Scherer)123/5-2

6: Not a Dance (Wolff, Wolff)123/20-1

7: Direct Action (Barajas, Silva)123/4-1

8: Quarantena Bambino (Sosa, Robertson)114/8-1

9: Big Boy McCoy (Glass, Sweere)118/12-1

10: Silent Sailor (Santos, Biehler)123/5-1

JRUE BREEZE (5) makes his third start off a layoff and second try at this level. Has tactical speed to be involved early and the leading jockey of the meet climbs aboard. WILD TIME (1) has back-to-back placings and gets the rail to save ground early. The Robertson barn is uber tough late in the season. DIRECT ACTION (7) lost all chance at the start in last but was competitive against better before that.

11 Cash Caravan Stakes. 440 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Babe (Garcia, Olmstead)127/5-1

2: Myownersbroke (Harr, Wilson)127/12-1

3: Michael B (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)127/4-1

4: Relentless Legacy (Escobedo, Olmstead)127/6-5

5: Western Reserve (Ramirez, Hardy)127/2-1

RELENTLESS LEGACY (4) has three wins and a second this year in five starts for the top barn. If he breaks alertly, he's the one to beat. WESTERN RESERVE (5) finished behind the top pick in last but that was in the mud. May be able to turn the tables on a fast track. RELENTLESS BABE (1) is the other Olmstead along with the top pick and has been competitive this year but must overcome the rail.

12 350 yards. State bred. 2-year-olds. Futurity. Purse: $48,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Little Zorrito (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/10-1

2: Averys Treasure (Garcia, Olmstead)124/8-1

3: Relentless Minnie (Torres, Olmstead)124/5-2

4: Saturday Nite Gamble (Ramirez, Stein)124/20-1

5: Comeback Darling (Ramirez, Geditz)124/8-1

6: Valiant Speed (Gallardo, Olmstead)124/12-1

7: Darlin Hold On (Samaniego, Olmstead)124/12-1

8: Sugar Rushh (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/3-1

9: Cathy Wagon (Fonseca-Soto, Olmstead)124/15-1

10: Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada, Stein)124/5-1

11: Kqs Dreaming (Harr, Geditz)124/15-1

12: Streak N Quartz (Frink, Hanson)124/20-1

SUGAR RUSHH (8) lost all chance at the start in last. It's hard to beat the Escobedo/Olmstead combination but especially hard when your speed figures dominate the field. RELENTLESS MINNIE (3) broke his maiden two back then narrowly missed in the Northlands Futurity. Another contender from the Olmstead barn. HES COMIN N HOT (10) improved tremendously in his last start but needs to improve again to compete.

13 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Derby. Purse: $48,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Ms Streakin Eyes (Estrada, Hybsha)125/15-1

2: Eos Whiskey Girl (Ramirez, Hardy)125/5-1

3: Iza B Quick (Cervantes, Norton)125/10-1

4: Beep Beep Rev Rev (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

5: Lupito (Frink, Geditz)125/20-1

6: Relentless Flash (Garcia, Olmstead)125/3-1

7: Louee Blue (Samaniego, McDaniel)125/20-1

8: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)125/12-1

9: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/6-1

10: Stevie B (Gutierrez, McDaniel)125/12-1

BEEP BEEP REV REV (4) has won eight-of-thirteen in her career and four locally. If she gets a clean trip, she is strictly the one to beat. RELENTLESS FLASH (6) has won two-of-three this year and posted a field best speed figure in April down at Remington. EOS WHISKEY GIRL (2) upset the two top picks in the North Stars Derby in early June. Can she repeat that performance?