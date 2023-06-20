JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: One in Vermillion (8th race). Value play of the day: Midnight Current (6th race). Big score: 50-cent All Turf Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (5/1,3,4,6,7,9/2,3,4,5,7,8/1,5,7/1), $54.00.

1 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gray Magician (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

2: Single Me Out (Roman, Espinoza)122/9-2

3: Hi Ho Cheerio (Berrios-Lopez, Williams)117/4-1

4: Kierkegaard (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)122/6-1

5: Reckoning Day (Hernandez, Woolley, Jr.)124/8-5

GRAY MAGICIAN (1) appreciated the class drop in last as he showed more early speed while battling for the lead, before succumbing late. Has back class in that he participated in the 2019 Kentucky Derby. RECKONING DAY (5) has won four straight and easily beat the top pick in last but did get a dream trip. KIERKEGAARD (4) was favored against many in here last out and failed to fire. Expecting better today.

2 Brooks Fields Mile Stakes. 1 mile on turf. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Max K. O. (Loveberry, Maker)124/8-5

2: Tonka Warrior (Gallardo, Robertson)122/8-1

3: Sonny Smack (Lopez, Lund)124/15-1

4: Fuerteventura (Geroux, Thomas)120/3-1

5: Drama Chorus (Quinonez, Padilla)124/2-1

6: Stagecoach Boys (Roman, Berndt)120/8-1

DRAMA CHORUS (5) adores the grass winning nine-of-eighteen and loves the local lawn with five victories in nine starts. Should control the early fractions and still have something left down the lane. MAX K.O. (1) makes his first recent start for Maker who has done extremely well shipping in for the Turf Festival over the years. Tactical speed and the rail make him dangerous. STAGECOACH BOYS (6) is a rapidly improving four-year-old with only five career starts but needs to take another big step forward.

3 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Impulsus (Valenzuela, Kenney)122/7-2

2: Moonshine Moxy (Berrios-Lopez, Silva)117/2-1

3: Ghost of Genevieve (Santos, Silva)122/5-1

4: Celtics Wildcat (Hernandez, Donlin)122/9-5

5: Wright Winged (Wade, Gutierrez)122/6-1

MOONSHINE MOXY (2) ran well in her first start off a layoff in April at Turf Paradise before spinning her wheels in the mud in her next start. Should get a favorable pace for her late kick. IMPULSUS (1) is pace dependent but if the pace is hot early, she will be flying down the lane. CELTICS WILDCAT (4) got the lead in last and tired but if may have been because of the wet footing. Might be loose again.

4 Curtis Sampson Oaks. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Knockyoursocksoff (Quinonez, Block)116/6-1

2: Leopardess (Beschizza, Thomas)116/10-1

3: Royal Laughter (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)116/15-1

4: Flashy Gem (Geroux, Cox)120/8-5

5: C C Cruise Control (Bridgmohan, McPeek)116/10-1

6: Lil Miss Moonlight (Hernandez, Hamm)116/9-2

7: Cupids Crush (Gallardo, Robertson)116/12-1

8: Don't Get Pickled (Corbett, Eikleberry)116/15-1

9: Lure'em In (Loveberry, Block)116/7-2

LURE'EM IN (9) only has a maiden win on her resume but that win was a turf sprint and this filly is screaming for two-turns as a daughter of Tapit. Loveberry will try to use her tactical speed to save ground. CUPID CRUSH (7) has blossomed as a three-year-old and will be the early leader with a clean break. Question if she'll like the grass but if she does, she'll be a factor. FLASHY GEM (4) will be favored but had everything her own way in her only turf win. Might be vulnerable.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez)124/8-1

2: Chasing Shadows (Wade, Riecken)124/9-2

3: Silvera (Ulloa, Candelas)124/15-1

4: Sailsinthesunset (Murray, Silva)124/6-1

5: Chive Up (Berrios-Lopez, Rengstorf)119/2-1

6: Workin Ninetofive (Valenzuela, Gutierrez)124/10-1

7: Where's Frankie (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/9-5

WHERE'S FRANKIE (7) returns from a short freshening and drops to her ideal level. Gets the outside post which will allow Hernandez to use her tactical speed to see how the race develops. CHASING SHADOWS (2) drops in class and cuts back in distance. Has been claimed multiple times by top claiming barns. CHIVE UP (5) won easily going wire-to-wire in last but switches barns and move up in class.

6 Lady Canterbury Stakes. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Scent of Success (Roman, Robertson)118/12-1

2: Midnight Current (Hernandez, Berndt)118/6-1

3: She Can't Sing (Loveberry, Block)118/9-5

4: Lady Hideaway (Corbett, Wilkes)118/12-1

5: Regal Realm (Geroux, Thomas)118/3-1

6: Medalla Match (Wade, Biehler)118/15-1

7: Takntothecleaners (Quinonez, West)118/10-1

8: Let's Skedaddle (Bridgmohan, Berndt)120/12-1

9: Founder's Day (Valenzuela, Richard)118/15-1

10: Mouffy (Beschizza, Thomas)118/8-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT (2) was the 2022 Canterbury horse of the year after winning all five turf starts. Didn't have the best trip in her seasonal debut but will gain a lot from that prep race. Her versatile running style is a huge asset. SHE CAN'T SING (3) returns to defend her championship. Should be stalking the early speed and ready to pounce late. REGAL REALM (5) has won two-in-a-row and is coming off a career high speed figure but could be pressured up front.

7 Dark Star Turf Sprint Stakes. 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $75,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Artemus Citylimits (Loveberry, Maker)118/2-1

2: Minister of Soul (Hernandez, Martinez)124/10-1

3: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)118/5-1

4: High Front (Geroux, Thomas)122/5-2

5: Mark of the Z (Baird, Rodriguez)118/4-1

6: Ship It Red (Lopez, Lund)118/20-1

7: Plane Talk (Roman, Robertson)118/8-1

8: Tactical Attack (Corbett, Martinez)118/15-1

PLANE TALK (7) simply put; he is fast. Ran a nice second in this race last year and could be the speed of the speed again this year. Must break alertly to have his best chance. ARTEMUS CITYLIMITS (1) is the class of the race having competed in graded stakes recently. His two races this year have been uninspiring but has the speed to be a major factor. MARK OF THE Z (5) closed to take third in this race last year and if he gets a favorable trip, could be closing late again.

8 Canterbury Derby. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: One in Vermillion (Hernandez, Martinez)122/6-5

2: Worthington (Loveberry, Maker)116/2-1

3: Golden Bandit (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)116/6-1

4: We Storm (Geroux, Thomas)116/9-2

5: Happy Dancer (Lopez, Lund)116/15-1

6: Coffee Caliente (Quinonez, Rosin)116/10-1

ONE IN VERMILLION (1) tries turf for the first time but is bred to like it. Should be able to control the early pace after coming out of two sprints and getting the rail. They'll have to pick up their feet to catch him. GOLDEN BANDIT (3) thrived on the grass in his first try on the surface breaking his maiden handily by five-lengths. Has tactical speed but will have to improve significantly to threaten. WORTHINGTON (2) had back-to-back impressive wins as a two-year-old but has yet to regain that good form.

9 MTA Stallion Auction Stakes. 6½ furlongs. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $50,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mamashavnahotflash (Santos, Silva)117/7-2

2: Tap That Dial (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)117/15-1

3: Sir Sterling (Wade, Rengstorf)122/4-1

4: Checkcashingconnie (Gallardo, Robertson)117/9-2

5: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler)122/20-1

6: Thunders Rocknroll (Hernandez, Robertson)117/8-5

7: Franz (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/15-1

8: Artistic Vision (Barajas, Silva)117/8-1

ARTISITIC VISION (8) rallied from way back in the slop in her last at Will Rodgers. Will try similar tactics today as there is a ton of early speed assuring an honest early pace. SIR STERLING (3) ran surprisingly well last out going wire-to-wire and easily winning at 22-1. Might have more pressure up front today. CHECKCASHINGCONNIE (4) improved greatly in seasonal debut but will have to move forward again.