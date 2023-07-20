JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Sea to Success (6th race). Value play of the day: Bens Malice (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 3, (1,2,4/2,4,5/8,9/3/1,4,5,7,8), $45.00.

1 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Lookin So Lucky (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/5-2

2: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)122/12-1

3: Taking Charge Desi (Fuentes, Lund)122/15-1

4: Fast to Fortune (Reyes, Woolley, Jr.)122/6-1

5: Gypsy Reward (Roman, Quinonez)122/15-1

6: Shabam (Berrios-Lopez, Quinonez)117/5-1

7: Fall Moon (Quinonez, Padilla)122/4-1

8: Essential Bella (Wade, Richard)122/9-2

9: Criminal Record (Bridgmohan, Asprino)122/8-1

LOOKIN SO LUCKY (1) is third off the layoff for a high percentage barn. Crushed a three-horse field in last after the race was washed off the turf. Her versatile running style is an asset. SHABAM (6) makes her seasonal debut after scratching due to races being pulled off the turf. Has back class but needs a strong pace. FALL MOON (7) drops in class for good connections but is zero-for-life on the local lawn.

2 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Commissioner Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla)118/2-1

2: Mach Two (Roman, Biehler)118/7-2

3: Hat Trick Jack (Wade, Bethke)118/5-2

4: Ridin Solo (Sosa, Bethke)113/8-1

5: Benz Lake Thunder (Gallardo, Bethke)118/6-1

6: Supreme Leader (Barajas, Silva)118/5-1

SUPREME LEADER (6) starts for a barn that excels with first-time starters winning at 22%. Had a nice workout two-back from the gate in preparation for his debut. COMMISSIONER OSCAR (1) races for connections that win often and know how to train for early speed. Needs to break alertly from the rail. MACH TWO (2) has a steady pattern of workouts and they paid $36K at auction for this colt.

3 5 furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $35,000. Purse: $29,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bodenheimer (Wade, Lund)124/2-1

2: Doctor Oscar (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-5

3: Ship It Red (Lopez, Lund)122/6-1

4: Plane Talk (Roman, Quinonez)122/7-2

5: Tapped to the Max (Sosa, Bethke)117/12-1

6: Deflater (Harr, Cline)122/10-1

BODENHEIMER (1) has experienced a rebirth since returning to turf sprinting this meet. Has yet to be headed in two wire-to-wire performances. Will need his "A" game to get the lead here. PLANE TALK (4) has yet to miss the board at this specialty distance in seven career starts. Will try to track the early pacesetters and wear them down late. DOCTOR OSCAR (2) ran spectacularly in last but may bounce off that effort and not sure grass is his preferred surface.

4 4½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $31,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twotwentyswift (Barandela, Bethke)118/10-1

2: Stagger (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin)113/9-2

3: Josh's Drama (Lindsay, Van Winkle)118/4-1

4: I Wish I Could (Wade, Biehler)118/3-1

5: Expound (Roman, Johnston)118/8-1

6: Outofthedark (Quinonez, Padilla)118/5-2

7: Mo Mo Town (Murray, Bethke)118/6-1

I WISH I COULD (4) probably will graduate in his career debut. Has had six evenly spaced workouts to prepare for today including two bullet workouts back-to-back in June. STAGGER (2) debuts for strong connections and gets an advantageous post. Apprentice rider will try to break quickly and hold his position. EXPOUND (5) ships north from Iowa and Prairie Meadows jockey makes the trip with him.

5 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Of Good Report (Bridgmohan, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-1

2: Kid's Inheritance (Sosa, Bethke)117/12-1

3: Mountain Pine (Gallardo, Litfin)122/8-1

4: Devoted to You (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/4-1

5: Bob's All In (Berrios-Lopez, Asprino)117/6-1

6: Spirit of Spoatie (Lara, Biehler)122/15-1

7: Mongolian Bee (Wade, Rengstorf)117/12-1

8: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle)122/7-2

9: Twoko Bay (Murray, Scherer)122/5-2

BENS MALICE (8) comes off the bench after an extended break. Was running well last year in the spring/early summer but went off form soon after. Hoping he's back to feeling good. TWOKO BAY (9) has had three straight seconds just missing in each. Would prefer a hot early pace to set up his closing kick. MOUNTAIN PINE (3) has won three-of-last-four on the grass and tries hard every time on the sod.

6 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Casey's Law (Roman, Quinonez)122/10-1

2: Rockin the Dad Bod (Lopez, Rarick)117/5-1

3: Sea to Success (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/2-1

4: Warrior Boss (Bridgmohan, Berndt)122/4-1

5: Stormin Hongkong (Quinonez, Danger)122/6-1

6: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/7-2

7: Win Over Wyatt (Wade, Litfin)119/8-1

SEA TO SUCCESS (3) stumbled at the start in last, rushed up the rail to challenge the front-runners and then was nailed at the wire. Has a win and second locally and will be right there with a clean trip. WARRIOR BOSS (4) is third off the layoff for the leading conditioner. Has six wins on the Shakopee dirt and is rounding into form. ASTRONAUT OSCAR (6) has recently been flashing early speed but tiring late.

7 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Summer All Year (Quinonez, Padilla)119/4-1

2: Black Limo (Sosa, Rarick)119/15-1

3: Public Opinion (Fuentes, Rarick)119/10-1

4: Mr. Cougar (Gallardo, Westermann)124/9-2

5: Kurt's Choice (Lopez, Berndt)119/5-2

6: Tour the World (Wade, Lund)124/20-1

7: Calico Joe (Roman, Berndt)124/12-1

8: Little Red Rifle (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)119/5-1

9: My Calante (Lara, Roberts)119/12-1

10: Risky Situation (Harr, Cline)124/8-1

11: Texas Holdem (Barajas, Silva)124/6-1

MR. COUGAR (4) is one-for-31 in his career but drops in class and makes his second local start of the season. Has run some competitive races on the grass and should get an ideal trip from a good post. KURT'S CHOICE (5) has won two-in-a-row on the front-end while establishing slow early fractions. May get pressured up front today. SUMMER ALL YEAR (1) stretches out after sprinting in last and gets the inside post to capitalize on that speed.

8 350 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Keepinitconfidential (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/5-2

2: Rippin Guns (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)124/6-1

3: Sassyfrass T (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/8-1

4: Jess Henry (Frink, Hanson)124/7-2

5: Sir Walter Stoli (Harr, Hanson)124/12-1

6: Eagle N Bullions (Gallardo, Livingston)124/12-1

7: Union Quality (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/9-2

8: Dennis the Mennis (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-1

KEEPINITCONFIDENTIAL (1) just missed in last down at Prairie Meadows. Escobedo climbs aboard and when he's teamed up with trainer Olmstead, they win at a 39% rate locally. JESS HENRY (4) runs for a sneaky good barn and has progressed nicely after three starts in Oklahoma. DENNIS THE MENNIS (8) was bet down to favoritism in last down in Des Moines but was bumped early and lost all chance.

9 400 yards. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Retrybution (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/8-1

2: Fandemic (Estrada, Stein)125/2-1

3: Guys Model T (Harr, Livingston)127/8-1

4: Mondatta (Ramirez, Hardy)125/6-5

5: Her Featured Candy (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/7-2

MONDATTA (4) has been knocking at the door while hitting the board in five-of-eight. Her speed figures make her the one to beat. FANDEMIC (2) has a lot of experience and her speed figures are competitive. Makes her first local start. HER FEATURED CANDY (5) hasn't shown much in two starts but the Escobedo/Olmstead team can never be dismissed.