Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Lonely Private (5th race). Value play of the day: Savona (2nd race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (1,4/2,4,6/1,2,3,4,5,6,8,9,10,11/2/1,3), $60.00.

1 1 mile. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Harmon Killer Brew (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)124/10-1

2: Mystifier (Fuentes, Rosin)124/3-1

3: Out Run'm (Bridgmohan, Espinoza)124/2-1

4: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)124/9-2

5: Undertow (Hernandez, Berndt)119/4-1

6: Midnight Royal (Roman, Berndt)124/5-1

OUT RUN'M (3) has been racing against open company recently including a win at Oaklawn this spring. Returns to Minnesota-breds and has tactical speed to stay involved early. UNDERTOW (5) broke his maiden in last going wire-to-wire on the turf. Tries dirt again but his dirt efforts haven't been as impressive. MYSTIFIER (2) would like a fast pace in front of him due to his late running style.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Thorn Crown (Wade, Riecken)119/5-2

2: Purrfect Moon (Barajas, Silva)119/8-1

3: Chaparrita (Hernandez, Silva)119/2-1

4: Savona (Valenzuela, Kenney)124/7-2

5: Ize Sharpie (Lopez, Rarick)119/4-1

6: Right of Refusal (Fuentes, Rosin)119/10-1

SAVONA (4) has had an early lead in all five of her career starts. Adds blinkers today to keep her focused and is bred to relish the turf sprint. Will have to catch her to cash. THORN CROWN (1) tried to get on the turf in last but was washed off. Broke slowly in that start and rushed up before tiring late. Will need to break alertly from the rail. IZE SHARPIE (5) drops in class and will be closing late.

3 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Maiden Rock (Ulloa, Candelas)124/6-1

2: Alqwani (Roman, Padilla)124/9-2

3: Icywilburnyeh (Wade, Bedford)124/12-1

4: Picaflor (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/7-2

5: Texas Twinkies (Barajas, Silva)119/2-1

6: More Romance (Murray, Scherer)124/3-1

ALQWANI (2) hasn't shown much in her last three but might improve after the local start and the move back to the dirt. Drops to her lowest level and could be loose on the lead. MORE ROMANCE (6) has had two local starts on the turf which didn't go well. Her dirt speed figures are much better and those starts were against tougher. PICAFLOR (4) stretches out for the first time in her seven-race career and she may appreciate the added distance based on her breeding.

4 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,000. Purse: $13,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sassy Cat (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/12-1

2: Bid for Power (Quinonez, Chleborad)124/8-1

3: Mizzanna (Roman, Sheehan)124/12-1

4: Rental Pool (Gallardo, Quinonez)124/4-1

5: Shes Got the Power (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/10-1

6: She B Glamorous (Santos, Padilla)124/15-1

7: Silvera (Ulloa, Candelas)124/30-1

8: Dreaming Biz (Bridgmohan, Berndt)124/3-1

9: Merlin's Sister (Lara, Bedford)124/20-1

10: Fat and Furious (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)124/5-1

11: Lila's Lucky Lady (Lopez, Asprino)124/9-2

DREAMING BIZ (8) is third off the layoff for the top barn and drops in class. Didn't have much pace to run at in last and switches to one of the best turf jockeys on the grounds. RENTAL POOL (4) switches barns for her third start of the season and likes the local lawn with four wins in thirteen starts. Has tactical speed to see how the race develops. LILA'S LUCKY LADY (11) has been competitive in most of her turf starts lately and lost all chance after hopping at the start in last.

5 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Big League Benny (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)124/5-1

2: Lonely Private (Lopez, Diodoro)124/9-5

3: Gentleman's Secret (Valenzuela, Rarick)124/5-2

4: Bold Minister (Wade, Richard)124/4-1

5: Canonize (Quinonez, Chleborad)124/6-1

6: May We All (Harr, Rosin)124/8-1

LONELY PRIVATE (2) gets back to the dirt after two grass tries which is a 25% move for the Diodoro barn. If Lopez is able to break alertly and shake loose, he should be able to control the pace throughout. GENTLEMAN'S SECRET (3) has caught two off tracks this meet so might appreciate a fast surface. Has been consistent this year with six in-the-money finishes in eight starts. BIG LEAGUE BENNY (1) switches barns and cuts back in distance. Should be running best late.

6 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Prize Fighter (Lindsay, Van Winkle)122/7-2

2: My Kacejj (Lopez, Williams)117/5-2

3: Street Commander (Hernandez, Richard)122/9-5

4: West Bay (Murray, Deshazo)119/8-1

5: Franz (Valenzuela, Hanson)117/12-1

6: Irish Dawn (Wolff, Wolff)122/4-1

PRIZE FIGHTER (1) was claimed out of last by Van Winkle who wins with 29% first off the claim. Appears to be lone speed and should be able to dictate terms early to have something left for the stretch drive. STREET COMMANDER (3) has speed figures that fit with this group but is pace dependent and will need the front runners to back up. MY KACEJJ (2) would also like a strong early pace to set up his closing kick.

7 330 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cuervo On Rocks (Ramirez, Geditz)127/10-1

2: Db Quick Sam (Cervantes, Livingston)127/7-2

3: Seis It Aint So (Estrada, Hybsha)125/2-1

4: Iza B Quick (Smith, Norton)125/8-5

5: Ms Streakin Eyes (Harr, Hybsha)125/4-1

SEIS IT AINT SO (3) hopped at the break in his seasonal debut and couldn't recover. Probably needed that race and expecting an improved effort with a better start. IZA B QUICK (4) beat the top pick in last and moves off the rail. MS STREAKIN EYES (5) graduated in her last start with a good speed figure. If she takes another step forward, she could be formidable.

8 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Snowing Confetti (Frink, Hanson)124/5-1

2: Miss Racy Train (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/8-1

3: Runnin Mann (Valenzuela, Hanson)124/4-1

4: Wgslightwilliegirlup (Ramirez, Wilson)124/12-1

5: Gg Heart On Fire (Smith, Norton)124/5-2

6: Union Quality (Cervantes, Deshazo)124/9-2

7: Favorite Teller Mrl (Fonseca-Soto, Norton)124/7-2

RUNNIN MANN (3) faced ten foes in career debut down at Remington and finished fourth. The three horses that finished in front of him all came back to win their next start. GG HEART ON FIRE (5) stumbled badly at the start in last losing all chance. Raced well two back in Oklahoma losing by a half-length in the slop. UNION QUALITY (6) broke well in career debut before tiring on the rail.