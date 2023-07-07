Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Withherbootson (3rd race). Value play of the day: Mark in Greeley (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket—Race 4 (1,3,4,5,7,8/6/1,4,6/1,5/1,2,6), $54.

1. 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $27,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: My Four Point Oh (Gallardo, Chleborad) 119/15-1

2: Russian Tothe Wire (Wade, Lund) 119/10-1

3: Contata Sonata (Harr, Biehler) 119/8-1

4: Caly Bali (Berrios-Lopez, Rosin) 114/7-2

5: Allotrope (Roman, Berndt) 119/2-1

6: Boardwalk Queen (Quinonez, Berndt) 119/5-2

7: Inari (Lopez (Biehler) 119/5-1

CALY BALI (4) broke slowly in first local start before racing wide around the turn and then lugging in down the stretch. Most likely needed that race and with a clean break, should be there at the end. ALLOTROPE (5) chased a loose on the lead runner in last but couldn't catch her. She did beat the top pick though and might be the one to catch here. BOARDWALK QUEEN (6) is well-bred for the surface and distance and faced much tougher last fall at Churchill.

2. 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $5,000. Purse: $10,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Dr Z's Elsa (Barajas, Silva) 119/10-1

2: Fast N Fearless (Glass, Riecken) 119/8-1

3: Karats Kount (Ulloa, Smith) 119/15-1

4: Let Me Down Easy (Berrios-Lopez, Biehler) 114/5-2

5: Grandiose Summer (Lara, Silva) 124/9-5

6: Smart Leah (Reyes, Woolley Jr.) 124/2-1

GRANDIOSE SUMMER (5) has had many opportunities to graduate but has hit the board in 10 of 15 starts. Drops in class and her top speed figures dominate this field. SMART LEAH (6) ran respectably in her career but has regressed since. Her past two races were routing on the mud and a turf sprint, so she might like returning to a dirt sprint. LET ME DOWN EASY (4) faced state restricted in last and had a clear lead early before tiring. Her speed is dangerous.

3. 7½ furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Jewel Azul (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 119/3-1

2: Ice N Lemon (Harr, Woolley Jr.) 119/12-1

3: Mo Smoking (Murray, Scherer) 119/5-1

4: Tantima (Wade, Biehler) 124/8-1

5: Withherbootson (Barajas, Silva) 124/5-2

6: Royals' Lil Diva (Hernandez, Silva) 124/6-1

7: More Romance (Murray, Scherer) 124/9-2

8: Barbara Rohloff (Valenzuela, Rosin) 119/4-1

WITHHERBOOTSON (5) is third off the layoff for a barn that is winning 23% locally. Ran well in last after encountering traffic issues throughout. With an honest pace in front of her, she will be flying late. TANTIMA (4) didn't show much in first race off the bench but probably needed the race. Posted nice figures on the lawn last summer. JEWEL AZUL (1) hits the board often but has one victory in 29 starts.

4. 5½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Betty's Bar (Lopez, Martinez) 124/9-2

2: Window Shaker (Bridgmohan, Bedford) 124/20-1

3: Keba Lucky Day (Berrios-Lopez, Kenney) 119/6-1

4: Chive Up (Hernandez, Livingston) 124/5-2

5: Celtics Wildcat (Santos, Donlin) 124/4-1

6: Royal Bonus (Roman, Espinoza) 124/10-1

7: Wright Winged (Wade, Gutierrez) 124/7-2

8: Peppermint Sister (Quinonez, Biehler) 119/8-1

CHIVE UP (4) showed early speed in last opening a four-length lead before hitting a wall. Drops in class, shortens up slightly and goes for a new barn after being claimed. KEBA LUCKY DAY (3) was in good form this winter/spring at Turf Paradise, winning four times. Returns from a freshening and gets the hot apprentice jockey. PEPPERMINT SISTER (8) has tactical speed and an outside post to stalk and pounce.

5. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Sarge's Sermon (Berrios-Lopez, Woolley Jr.) 117/2-1

2: Zoffa (Bridgmohan, Rengstorf) 122/7-2

3: Seeking Splendor (Barajas, Silva) 124/6-1

4: Run Lea Run (Sosa, Rarick) 122/5-1

5: Ghost Strategy (Roman, Chleborad) 122/10-1

6: Mark in Greeley (Hernandez, Rengstorf) 122/5-2

MARK IN GREELEY (6) is third off the layoff for Rengstorf, which is the barn's sweet spot. Couldn't overcome the 10-post in last but appreciates the Shakopee sod. SARGE'S SERMON (1) has had two good tries on the local lawn with a win and a second. Gets the rail today to save valuable ground. ZOFFA (2) is the other Rengstorf entry and has shown speed in the past. Might set up the race for his barnmate and top pick.

6. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Come On Sweet Pea (Murray, Rosin) 122/5-2

2: Piper Rose (Hernandez, Woolley Jr.) 122/8-1

3: Moonshine Moxy (Barajas, Silva) 122/6-1

4: Brahms Is Who (Ulloa, Tranquilino) 122/3-1

5: She's Xtremely Hot (Berrios-Lopez, Robertson) 117/4-1

6: Impulsus (Valenzuela, Kenney) 122/5-1

7: Mariahs Star (Harr, Backhaus) 122/20-1

8: Rabbit Twenty Two (Roman, Westermann) 122/12-1

BRAHMS IS WHO (4) makes her third start of the meet after a winter rest. Drops slightly in class and moves to a route which should accentuate her tactical speed. IMPULSUS (6) won at this distance in February at Turf Paradise. Could be prominent early after exiting two sprints. COME ON SWEET PEA (1) has back class and has hit the board in five of seven at Canterbury but is pace dependent.

7. 1 mile on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Schmooze (Murray, Riecken) 124/9-5

2: Mr. Cougar (Gallardo, Westermann) 124/10-1

3: Yip Yip Kip (Roman, Chleborad) 124/5-1

4: Board Certified (Quinonez, Rhone) 124/3-1

5: I'm Noble (Hernandez, Martinez) 119/9-2

6: Little Red Rifle (Bridgmohan, Woolley Jr.) 124/4-1

SCHMOOZE (1) ran credibly in only his second start on grass with a narrow miss. Should be able to stalk the early speed from an inside post and wear down the front-runners late. I'M NOBLE (5) is lightly raced with only eight starts and is bred to like the surface. Would appreciate a hot early pace to set up his closing kick. LITTLE RED RIFLE (6) will be on the lead early if he breaks alertly but how long can he last.

8. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $10,500.

#: Horse (Jockey, Trainer) Wt./Odds

1: Eye On Dessert (Ulloa, Berndt) 119/4-1

2: Tiger Hunter (Wade, Woolley Jr.) 124/3-1

3: Quarantena Bambino (Reyes, Robertson) 119/9-5

4: Halo's Laddie (Lindsay, Sheehan) 124/12-1

5: Stun Gun (Glass, Miller) 119/8-1

6: Holdentight (Berrios-Lopez, Biehler) 119/9-2

7: Heavenly Gazebo (Hernandez, Tranquilino) 124/10-1

EYE ON DESSERT (1) drops half in class and returns to state-bred conditions after trying tougher in last. Cuts back to a sprint and needs to show the speed he displayed in his maiden victory. HOLDENTIGHT (6) has good tactical speed and was competitive in last, but his one victory in 15 tries is concerning. TIGER HUNTER (2) ran evenly in a route last time out and returns to a sprint in this one. Could be making up ground late if the pace is hot.