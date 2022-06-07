Jason DeRusha isn't going anywhere. The longtime Twin Cities media personality will host an afternoon radio show on WCCO Radio, starting June 27. The new gig starts just four days after he signs off for the last time as co-host of WCCO-TV's morning show.

"I have always loved the creativity, the unpredictability and the interactive qualities of radio," said DeRusha. "I can't wait to bring my love for Minnesota and western Wisconsin, as well as my two decades of curiosity about our neighbors and our news to 830 WCCO. Not many people get to have one dream job, let alone two. I've loved my time in television and can't wait to dive into a new dream job in radio and podcasting."

The new show, "Drivetime With DeRusha," will air from 3 to 6 p.m. weekdays.

Jordana Green who shared that time slot with Paul Douglas, will move to the 9 a.m.-noon shift for a show with Adam Carter. It's unclear how much Green will be able to work in upcoming months; she told listeners this in March that her cancer has returned.

Douglas will no longer have a regular show, but will become the station's chief meteorologist.