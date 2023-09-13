Jason Aldean is going to try singing in a small town in Minnesota next year as part of the 30th annual Winstock festival.

Aldean, the country veteran who made a lot of noise this summer with the controversial No. 1 song "Try That in a Small Town," will join Cole Swindell as headliners for June 14-15 in Winsted, Minn., population 2,205.

Aldean, who packed Treasure Island Casino amphitheater in August outside Red Wing, has headlined Winstock before. "Try That in a Small Town," which carried a polarizing pro-vigilante message, was his 27th No. 1 country single since 2005.

Swindell — who has 12 Nashville No. 1 hits, most recently "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — will be headlining Winstock for the first time. He opened for Thomas Rhett in July at Xcel Energy Center and sang after a Twins game at Target Field in 2022.

Also scheduled for Winstock in 2024 are Jon Pardi, Russell Dickerson, Sara Evans, Tracy Lawrence, Love and Theft, Hailey James and Tigirlily Gold, among others.

"It's hard to believe it's been 30 years of Winstock," festival committee chairman Dave Danielson said in a statement. "It's amazing to look back at its beginnings and what it's become today."

Traditionally the first country festival in the Upper Midwest every summer, Winstock drew about 1,300 people to see Waylon Jennings, Crystal Gayle and others in 1994. In recent years, the two-day fest has drawn 15,000 to 20,000 per day. This year's headliners were Miranda Lambert and Cody Johnson.

Run by a committee and staffed with some professionals and more than 700 volunteers, Winstock is a fundraiser that has generated several million dollars for Holy Trinity Catholic School in Winsted.

Tickets for 2024, starting at $150, are on sale at winstockfestival.com and 320-485-4287. VIP tickets are already sold out.