Janet Jackson and the Twin Cities will be "together again" in 2023, which is the title of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's tour coming to Xcel Energy Center on May 30.

Jackson announced the new trek on Monday with an Instagram video, in which she beamed, "I'm going back on tour and, yes, we will be together again. … I miss you guys so much and I cannot wait to see you."

"Money Maker" rapper Luadacris is slated to open all dates on the tour, which is due to kick off April 14 in Hollywood, Fla., and will include other Midwest dates in Chicago on May 27 and Milwaukee on May 28.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster, with pre-sale options starting Tuesday. Prices have not yet been publicized.

Jackson famously spent a lot of time in the Twin Cities in the 1980s and '90s working with Minneapolis natives Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis on her heyday albums, including "Rhythm Nation" and "Control." She gave the induction speech when the production duo entered the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last month, saying, "Making music to them is not about following the trends or chasing the latest sound or watching the charts. It's about saying what you truly feel in a way that fans can enjoy."

It's not clear but probably safe to assume that Jackson worked with Jam and Lewis again on her COVID-delayed new album, which is purportedly titled "Black Diamond" and will be out next year. She said she plans to perform new songs on her tour.