Jackson McAndrew's next chapter can begin now.

Wayzata's 6-9 senior forward capped his high school career by being named Mr. Basketball on Thursday by the Mr. Basketball of Minnesota Committee. The award is presented to the best senior high school boys basketball player in the state.

McAndrew, committed to Creighton for college, averaged 23.7 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for the Trojans (29-2). He scored a career-high 40 points in a 105-76 victory over Hopkins in the Class 4A, Section 6 championship game.

McAndrew made 52% (267-for-509) of his shots from the floor and 80% (107-for-134) from the free-throw line.

The Trojans were the state tournament runner-up, losing to Minnetonka. They have appeared in the final the past four years, winning the state crown in 2021 and 2023.

McAndrew was among five finalists. The others were Cherry guard Isaac Asuma, Park Center guard Casmir Chavis, Breck guard Daniel Freitag and Totino-Grace forward Isaiah Johnson-Arigu.

Asuma has signed with the Gophers. The others are also high major Division I recruits: Chavis is headed to Washington, Freitag to Wisconsin and Johnson-Arigu to Miami (Fla.). Asuma (Class 1A), Freitag (Class 2A) and Johnson-Arigu (Class 3A) concluded their careers as state champions. Park Center won the consolation championship in Class 4A.

The top senior in girls basketball, Miss Basketball Minnesota, will be revealed next Friday at the Minnesota Girls Basketball All-Star Banquet in Northfield. Six finalists have been chosen: Goodhue guard Elisabeth Gadient, Hopkins guard Liv McGill, Minnetonka guard Tori McKinney, Benilde-St. Margaret's guard Olivia Olson and Mountain Iron-Buhl guard Jordan Zubich.