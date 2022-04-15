Introduction: Host Michael Rand identifies the single most important thing in the Wolves' upcoming playoff series against Memphis: Karl-Anthony Towns playing well and having control of his emotions. Towns talked about adversity on Thursday, but one gets the sense that he doesn't always understand that some of it is self-inflicted. Can he use Tuesday's win over the Clippers as motivation?

6:00: Drew Hill, who covers the Grizzlies in Memphis, joins Rand to help preview the series. What made Memphis so good this season? Why did Ja Morant struggle against the Wolves, contributing to a very even season series? They'll explore those ideas and more.

23:00: Patrick Beverley vs. Morant should be a matchup worth watching, and it could stoke the fire of an emotional series. ... Beverley and the Wild's Ryan Hartman were both fined for obscenities this week, and both found help from fans. ... Minnesota connections have been prevalent in the NCAA women's gymnastics meet.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com. Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports