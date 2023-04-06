It must be spring because Lime scooters are back in St. Paul — and Minneapolis is not far behind.

The electric scooters are available to rent throughout St. Paul beginning Thursday, according to Jacob Tugendrajch, a spokesperson for the San Francisco-based mobility company.

Despite there being at least a foot of snow in most places and temperatures hovering around freezing, Tugendrajch said the launch in St. Paul began Thursday morning "so they're out there on the streets." They've arrived just before the much-anticipated warm-up this weekend and next week in the Twin Cities.

A second scooter company, Spin, is expected to serve St. Paul as well.

Tugendrajch said in an email that Minneapolis will soon have scooters, too: "[We're] working with the city to schedule the launch in the next few weeks."

This year, Lime's new generation of scooters, called Gen4, has been upgraded to "provide the smoothest and most sustainable Lime scooter ride in our history," according to a news release.

The new model includes a new configuration of handlebars that allows riders to keep their elbows at their side in a natural stance, reducing fatigue and providing a more-comfortable ride.

Other upgrades include a dual hand brake system to make slowing and stopping easier and more immediate. A lower deck makes it easier to mount or dismount; better kickstands prevent scooters from tipping over while parked, reducing clutter on sidewalks; and enhanced suspension and wider wheels provide a smoother ride, according to Lime.

Lime will continue its Equity Zone Pricing initiative that offers 30% off rides in the Frogtown, Payne Phalen, North End, Dayton's Bluff and West Side neighborhoods of St. Paul. Lime says these areas were chosen because they have been "traditionally underserved by existing modes of transportation and were designed to prioritize driving instead of sustainable transportation. Increased access to Lime vehicles can help to replace car trips, resulting in cleaner air and safer streets."

People can rent scooters by downloading the Lime app on their phones. There, they can locate a scooter, scan a QR code to unlock it and scoot away.

Prices vary depending on location. For Equity Zone rentals in St. Paul, the price to rent a scooter is $1 to start, then 30 cents per minute plus tax with a 12-mile range, according to the app. For non-Equity Zone rentals, the cost is $1 to start and 39 cents per minute plus tax, with a 10-mile range.

In St. Paul the speed has been capped at 15 miles-per-hour on flat pavement.

Scooters have been available in the capital city since 2018, making it one of Lime's longest-running markets.