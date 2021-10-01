'CSI: Vegas'

Apparently, what happens In Vegas sometimes happens again. This sequel to the crime sensation reunites viewers with popular characters Gil Grissom (William Petersen) and Sara Sidle (Jorja Fox), who return to action after an attack on retired LVPD captain Jim Brass (Paul Guilfoyle) kicks off a twisted conspiracy targeting their old workplace. It's a threat that could bring down the entire Sin City crime lab and release thousands of convicted killers back onto the streets. Gil and Sara join forces with Maxine Roby (Paula Newsome), who leads a new team of investigators. 9 p.m. Wednesday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'The Walking Dead: World Beyond'

The chilling final season launches with the first of 10 episodes. In the opener, Hope's commitment to the future is put to the test, jeopardizing a potential reunion. 9 p.m. Sunday, AMC

'Ghosts'

This new series tries to scare up some laughs with a story line about a young couple (Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar) who turn a rundown country estate into a B&B — only to find out it's haunted by a bunch of kooky apparitions. 9 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Muppets Haunted Mansion'

The Muppets' first-ever Halloween special is full of spooky family fun as Gonzo is challenged to spend a night in the house of horrors. And oh, it features plenty of celebrity cameos. Starts streaming Friday, Disney Plus

'Baking Impossible'

Someone out there figured TV needed yet another baking show. Ah, but how to make it different? Behold "Baking Impossible," a competition that pairs bakers with engineers to create sweet concoctions that not only taste great but can survive intense stress tests. Starts streaming Wednesday, Netflix

'Saturday Night Live'

Kim Kardashian West makes her first appearance as host in the long-running sketch comedy. Halsey is the musical guest. 11:30 p.m. Saturday, KARE, Ch. 11

'Young Sheldon'

On the Season 5 premiere of the sitcom, our title character and his sister Missy both run away from home, and Mary gets upsetting news about George Sr. 7 p.m. Thursday, WCCO, Ch. 4

'Grantchester'

Season 6 begins with — what else? — a murder. Will and Geordie's much-needed vacation takes a frightful turn when the camp owner is found dead. 9 p.m. Sunday, TPT, Ch. 2

'Madame X'

Madonna, whose "Truth or Dare" documentary caused quite a stir in the early 1990s, returns with "Madame X." Shot in Lisbon, Portugal, it's a film that goes inside the pop star's 2019-20 concert tour, where she performs new music and past hits as her secret agent persona. Starts streaming Friday on Paramount Plus