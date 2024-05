Tap the bookmark to save this article.

JERUSALEM — The Israeli military says it has reopened the Kerem Shalom crossing into Gaza, a key terminal for the entry of humanitarian aid.

It was closed on Sunday after a deadly Hamas rocket attack killed four Israeli soldiers near the crossing.

An Israeli tank brigade seized the nearby Rafah crossing early Tuesday, and it remains closed.