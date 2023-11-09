DULUTH – A 61-year-old Iron Range woman died after the car she was driving crossed the center line and collided with a pickup truck in Biwabik Township, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The Virginia woman, who has not yet been publicly identified, was driving on Hwy. 135 near Maple Drive around 5 p.m. Wednesday when her Toyota Corolla hit the pickup driven by Haley Lynn Honkanen, of South Range, Wis. Honkanen was taken to Essentia Health in Virginia with noncritical injuries.

Another vehicle not directly involved in the collision was damaged by debris. Roads were wet at the time, according to the State Patrol.