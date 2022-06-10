'Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend'

Yia Vang, the mastermind behind Minneapolis' Union Hmong Kitchen, is one of the challengers in a return of the classiest and most compelling of all food competition series. He has his work cut out for him as he takes on renowned Mexican chef Gabriela Cámara in a battle revolving around peppers. But Vang, a James Beard award finalist this year, has an edge: One of the judges is Twin Cities food personality Andrew Zimmern, who actually cries after tasting one of the desserts in the contest. Revealing which chef triggers his tears would be bad table manners. Lands Wednesday, Netflix

'First Kill'

"Twilight" meets "Killing Eve" in this vampire series about two high school girls who fall in love, despite the fact that they're destined to kill each other. It's a squeamish premise but since the story is aimed at a teenage audience, there's less blood than you might imagine. In fact, it's a whole lot tamer than five minutes of "Euphoria." Netflix

'Spotlights: A Showtime Short Film Series'

The doors of the short-attention-span theater are flung wide open in this showcase for those who want something a little meatier than a TikTok video. The running times for each rarely pass 10 minutes but many of them still pack a punch. Highlights include "In France, Michelle Is a Man's Name," in which a father tries to bond with his trans son by taking him to a strip joint, and "Broken Bird," the tale of a mixed race girl coming to terms with clashing cultures. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Showtime

'Becoming Elizabeth'

Forget "Succession." For a real family fight, check out this soapy series about the virgin Queen's rise to the top. It's often a stuffy costume drama, but Alicia von Rittberg brings enough teenage angst to the role of Elizabeth I that she'll remind you of a young Claire Danes struggling through a 16th-century version of "My So-Called Life." 9 p.m. Sunday, Starz

'Brian Wilson: Long Promised Road'

The Beach Boys leader's contributions to popular music are well represented in this highly personal documentary, much of which consists of Wilson tooling around Los Angeles with journalist Jason Fine, reminiscing about a legendary career. There's also a remarkable moment when Wilson hears his late brother's solo album for the first time. Bruce Springsteen and Elton John are among those who pay their respects. 8 p.m. Tuesday, TPT, Ch. 2