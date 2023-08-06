Andrew Dotas, a Fargo police officer wounded in the shooting that killed his colleague Jake Wallin, was released from the hospital Saturday.

On July 14, police officers and firefighters were responding to a traffic crash when Mohamad Barakat of Fargo opened fire. Officers Wallin, Dotas and Tyler Hawes were hit by gunfire, along with bystander Karlee Koswick. Fargo officer Zachary Robinson fatally shot Barakat, who had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns and a hand grenade in his vehicle when he ambushed the officers.

Officers Dotas and Hawes arrived at the hospital in critical condition. Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski said several days after the shooting that the two received significant injuries and were lucky to be alive.

On Saturday, the Fargo Police Department shared a video of Dotas, 28, walking unassisted through Sanford Medical Center with his family to a large, applauding crowd. Exiting the hospital, he signaled his appreciation by placing his hand on his heart.

Hawes continues his recovery at Sanford Health.