Corey Smith, a wide receiver from Brownsburg (Ind.) High School, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program's 2024 recruiting class.
The 6-1. 170 pound Smith is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports rankings. He had 13 other FBS scholarship offers, including Power Five offers from Illinois and West Virginia.
Smith caught 40 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2022. He is the sixth commitment for the Gophers' 2024 class.
RANDY JOHNSON
Etc.
- Gophers junior Michael Buchanan, a transfer from Iowa Western Community College, was the Big Ten's track athlete of the week. He won the 110-meter hurdles in 13.64 seconds at the South Florida Bulls Invitational. His time would have broken the school record of 13.84 in his first meet except it was wind-aided.
- Tyler Oliver was named the men's soccer coach at Hamline. He was the associate head coach at Gustavus the past two seasons.
- The Gophers baseball game at Illinois State in Normal, Ill., was rained out and will not be made up.
- Minnesota Crookston outfielder Jake Hjelle, a redshirt junior from East Grand Forks, Minn., was named National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Central Region player of the week. He was 8-for-13 with two doubles, four home runs and six RBI as the Golden Eagles swept Wayne State in a three-game series.