Corey Smith, a wide receiver from Brownsburg (Ind.) High School, announced on Twitter that he has committed to the Gophers football program's 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-1. 170 pound Smith is a three-star recruit according to the 247Sports rankings. He had 13 other FBS scholarship offers, including Power Five offers from Illinois and West Virginia.

Smith caught 40 passes for 811 yards and six touchdowns as a junior in 2022. He is the sixth commitment for the Gophers' 2024 class.

RANDY JOHNSON

