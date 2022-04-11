A 21-year-old man has been arrested on allegations that he sped from a Burnsville hotel and killed a teenage passenger in a crash over the weekend.

Alejandro J. Saavedra of Farmington was arrested Sunday on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck about 6:30 a.m. Saturday near the intersection of Nicollet Boulevard and Grand Avenue that killed Sydney N. Kohner, a 16-year-old sophomore at Lakeville North High School.

Saavedra suffered facial injuries, and a third person in the car, 15-year-old Carmen M. Braun of Rosemount, was hospitalized with noncritical injuries, said Police Capt. Matt Smith.

Lakeville North Principal Kim Budde said in a statement to her school's community that "we know that this is an incredibly challenging time for our students, staff, and community. Please know we are here to support our students. … We extend our deepest sympathy to the Kohner family during this time."

The wreck occurred after police investigated a noise complaint at the Best Western Premier Nicollet Inn. When officers arrived, they saw three people get into a car and "flee the parking lot at a high rate of speed," the statement said.

The officers soon found the crash scene about three-fourths of a mile north of the hotel. Police said they believe the victims were the same people they saw leaving the hotel.

Police have yet to disclose why Saavedra sped away from the hotel.

Court records in Minnesota show that Saavedra has convictions for drunken driving, fleeing police, driving without a valid license and theft.