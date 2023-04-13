Minnesota's long, snowy winter has delayed the onset of spring, but this week's blowtorch of warmth has eased some anxiety felt by anglers and resort owners who count on northern lakes to be open in time for the state fishing opener.

Assistant state climatologist Pete Boulay said ice-outs were running behind by a week to 10 days before the heat wave. Lake Pepin, for instance, became free of ice April 8, eight days past its historical median ice-out date of March 30.

With a whole month to go before walleye and northern pike season opens May 13, conditions can change but progress is being made.

"We are very fortunate to have this week, otherwise we would be really behind," Boulay said.

The Department of Natural Resources Climatology Office tracks ice-outs across the state with a live, interactive map showing 2023 results and historical ice-out information for many, many individual lakes.

A year ago, there were a small number of lakes in the far northeastern corner of Minnesota that were locked up with ice on the fishing opener. But despite last year's trend of late ice-outs north of Grand Rapids, the fishing opener was largely gung-ho thanks to "photo finishes" on several big-name lakes.

Even with this year's deep snow — 24 climate stations up north have reported 100 inches or more — Boulay said it's too early to worry about a serious delay in ice-outs.

In International Falls this week, DNR area fisheries supervisor Phil Talmage said current ice conditions are still tough — as is usual for this time of year. Last year on Lake Kabetogama, for instance, ice-out wasn't declared until May 13, one day before the 2022 fishing opener.

"Based on what we have now and assuming normal thaw here on out, I think folks should be fine for being on the water for the opener here," he said. "I know I plan to be!"