Democratic state Rep. Dan Wolgamott apologized Thursday for being arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Wolgamott was pulled over and arrested by the State Patrol on July 7 after a trooper observed that his vehicle was swerving, had no front license plate and had expired registration, according to the incident report. The trooper was out looking for a vehicle that matched Wolgamott's after receiving a call about a person who was drinking in a liquor store parking lot.

In a statement to the Star Tribune Thursday morning, Wolgamott said he was pulled over while attending a "weekend wedding celebration" near Mora, Minn.

"I wholeheartedly apologize to my family, my friends, my colleagues, and my constituents, and thank the law enforcement officers who made sure I got home safe," Wolgamott said. "I take full responsibility for my actions, and I ask for your forgiveness."

Security camera footage from the North Country Bottle Shop in Mora, Minn., purportedly shows Wolgamott pulling up to the liquor store in his Lincoln MKZ, entering and then exiting a few minutes later carrying a brown bag and beverage case.

While placing the products in his trunk, Wolgamott appeared to pull out a large bottle containing a clear liquid and take a chug from it, according to the footage that was provided to the Star Tribune. He then placed the bottle back in his trunk, got back into his car and drove away, a few minutes before he was reported to have been pulled over by the State Patrol.

Wolgamott declined to comment on the video footage after the Star Tribune shared it with him.

In his statement, Wolgamott said that he is "committed to doing the work I need to do in my life to ensure nothing like this ever happens again, and that my actions live up to the trust you have placed in me."

He added that the Kanabec County Attorney is waiting for his blood-alcohol test results before deciding whether to charge him.

Wolgamott, 32, is in his third term in the Legislature and serves as speaker pro tempore, a role that sees him preside over the House floor when DFL House Speaker Melissa Hortman is absent. Just last month, Wolgamott was named legislator of the year by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.

After his arrest, Wolgamott was briefly booked into the Kanabec County Jail on suspicion of fourth-degree DWI. The incident is still being investigated.

The Democrat was cited by Golden Valley police two years ago for abandoning his vehicle after he crashed it into someone's yard near an "icy intersection," according to the incident report.

It's unclear if alcohol was involved in that incident. The Golden Valley officer who filed the report wrote that he "checked the area for the male, but did not locate anyone." He mailed Wolgamott a citation for a "violation of the abandoned vehicle statute," which is a misdemeanor.

Another state representative, Republican Matt Grossell of Clearbrook, was cited in February for drunken driving. He recently agreed to plead guilty to the fourth-degree charge.