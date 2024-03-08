Hugh McCutcheon, who coached the United States to two Olympic volleyball medals before an 11-season tenure with the Gophers, will be inducted into the USA Volleyball Hall of Fame on May 22.

McCutcheon is receiving USA Volleyball's Harry E. Wilson Award for service to international volleyball. He coached the American men to Olympic gold at the 2008 Beijing Games, then led the U.S. women to silver at the 2012 London Olympics. He is one of only two people to coach both men's and women's teams to Olympic medals.

Under his four-year leadership, the U.S. women's national team compiled a 106-39 record, earned the No. 1 world ranking in 2012 and won three FIVB Grand Prix titles. The U.S. men's team experienced one of its best seasons ever in 2008, winning its first FIVB World League championship in addition to Olympic gold.

McCutcheon was the Gophers coach from 2012 to '22, leading the program to three NCAA Final Fours, two Big Ten championships and a 277–74 record. A member of the International Volleyball Hall of Fame, he now serves as a Gophers assistant athletic director.