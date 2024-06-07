MOBILIZE VOTERS
Grassroots in Action works to mobilize the north Minneapolis community through voter registration drives, phone banking, elected official forums and community engagement. A wide range of activities and events. grassrootsinactionmn.org
GIFT SHOP
Assist Saint Therese with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. Many shifts are available. Opportunities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org
ESL ASSISTANT
Help Vietnamese Social Service of Minnesota with adult basic education classes in St. Paul. Work with break-out groups, check work and assist students who are struggling. Weekdays, mornings or afternoons. One to three hours per week. vssmn.org
DONATION DRIVE
Touchstone Mental Health invites groups in the community to help the cause. Art supplies and games, hygiene kits, blankets and quilts, textured hair care products needed. touchstonemh.org
MEAL SERVICE
Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org
SHELTER ASSISTANT
Help the Animal Humane Society with washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling with opportunity to advance to greater areas of responsibility. Four locations in metro area. animalhumanesociety.org
COMMUNITY ASSISTANT
Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution. Help through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. A wide range of opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net
MENTOR
Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org
HELP SENIORS
Help at Your Door serves seniors wishing to stay in their own homes. Help with various home support tasks — dusting, tidying, vacuuming and more. Flexible scheduling. Locations throughout the metro area. Must be 18 and vaccinated for COVID-19. helpatyourdoor.org
CAMP COUNSELORS
Camp Odayin operates for children with heart disease. Residential Camps are in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org
TEEN ASSISTANT
Assist TreeHouse with teens forming meaningful relationships, helping them realize their true value. Provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities; 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org
FRONT DESK
Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. Phones, correspondence, data entry, filing, greeting visitors and more. Minneapolis location. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org
ARTS ASSISTANT
Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. A variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org
ART FAIR
The Eagan Art Festival is June 22-23. Assist with site preparation and setup Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, help with check-in, transport to booths, handing out brochures, awards ceremony and more. eaganartfestival.org
Find more
Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.