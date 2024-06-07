Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MOBILIZE VOTERS

Grassroots in Action works to mobilize the north Minneapolis community through voter registration drives, phone banking, elected official forums and community engagement. A wide range of activities and events. grassrootsinactionmn.org

GIFT SHOP

Assist Saint Therese with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. Many shifts are available. Opportunities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

ESL ASSISTANT

Help Vietnamese Social Service of Minnesota with adult basic education classes in St. Paul. Work with break-out groups, check work and assist students who are struggling. Weekdays, mornings or afternoons. One to three hours per week. vssmn.org

DONATION DRIVE

Touchstone Mental Health invites groups in the community to help the cause. Art supplies and games, hygiene kits, blankets and quilts, textured hair care products needed. touchstonemh.org

MEAL SERVICE

Help prepare and serve meals at Catholic Charities (both downtowns) while providing a warm greeting to guests and support for staff. Some cleanup during service. cctwincities.org

SHELTER ASSISTANT

Help the Animal Humane Society with washing dishes, doing laundry, maintaining toys and more. Flexible scheduling with opportunity to advance to greater areas of responsibility. Four locations in metro area. animalhumanesociety.org

COMMUNITY ASSISTANT

Breaking Free serves people who have been impacted by trafficking and prostitution. Help through advocacy, housing, education and immediate action. A wide range of opportunities. Some group opportunities available. breakingfree.net

MENTOR

Big Brothers Big Sisters will match you with a youth. Spend time one-on-one or in small group settings to have fun, explore new interests, etc. Opportunities across the metro area. bigstwincities.org

HELP SENIORS

Help at Your Door serves seniors wishing to stay in their own homes. Help with various home support tasks — dusting, tidying, vacuuming and more. Flexible scheduling. Locations throughout the metro area. Must be 18 and vaccinated for COVID-19. helpatyourdoor.org

CAMP COUNSELORS

Camp Odayin operates for children with heart disease. Residential Camps are in Crosslake, Minn., and Elkhorn, Wis. Counselors work in pairs, live in a cabin and supervise a group of six to eight campers. Training for the five-day camp session is provided. Full medical staff assistance on site. Variety of dates and age groups. campodayin.org

TEEN ASSISTANT

Assist TreeHouse with teens forming meaningful relationships, helping them realize their true value. Provide safe spaces to find support and belonging. Support groups, mentoring and fun activities provide the connections. Wide range of opportunities; 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

FRONT DESK

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in themselves and their community. Phones, correspondence, data entry, filing, greeting visitors and more. Minneapolis location. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

ARTS ASSISTANT

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. A variety of roles such as board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

ART FAIR

The Eagan Art Festival is June 22-23. Assist with site preparation and setup Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, help with check-in, transport to booths, handing out brochures, awards ceremony and more. eaganartfestival.org

