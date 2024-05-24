Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

ART FAIR

The Eagan Art Festival is June 22-23. Assist with site preparation and setup Wednesday through Friday. On Saturday and Sunday, help with check-in, transporting to booths, handing out brochures, awards ceremony and more. eaganartfestival.org

FOOD PANTRY

Assist VEAP in Bloomington with the food pantry. Help with shopping and fulfilling orders, sort donations, help load vehicles. Must be at least 12 (ages 9-11 must be accompanied by an adult). Weekdays, 8-5. veap.org

PET THERAPY

Bring joy, comfort and companionship of your registered therapy pet to brighten someone's day at Saint Therese. Visit seniors and their families in individual or group settings. Must be registered with one of the nationally recognized pet therapy organizations. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

TAX PREPARER

Prepare + Prosper provides free summer tax prep and financial services. prepareandprosper.org

EARLY CHILDHOOD

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist staff with preschool programming. Work one-on-one or with small groups, 3-4 hours weekly for at least three months. Weekdays. peopleservingpeople.org

SEWING ASSISTANT

The American Sewing Guild seeks to advance sewing as a life skill, including educating youth about sewing. Sewing events that benefit veterans, cancer and Alzheimer's patients, homeless, preemies and more. asg-mpls-stpaul.org

DELIVER BEDS

My Very Own Bed provides beds and linens for children ages 2-17 who have recently moved into stable housing. Consider making fleece blankets for a variety of themes. These blankets are matched to the child's interests when possible. myveryownbed.org

ASSISTANT

Bluebirds and Blooms serves those living with memory loss or long-term illness. They repurpose flowers from stores, events, weddings and funerals to create cheerful bedside bouquets that are delivered. Assist with arranging flowers, pickup and delivery. bluebirdsandblooms.com

HOME HELPERS

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A variety of positions exist, including handyman or light carpentry and skilled home maintenance, as well as opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

RESIDENT ACTIVITY

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides homes for adults who need housing stability. Many veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

FAMILIES NEEDED

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

ROLE MODELS

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need positive role models. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to assist underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SUMMER CAMP

True Friends serves adults and children with disabilities. Work with a group of campers for the week, guiding them through activities. Several opportunities this summer in Annandale, Minn. truefriends.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.