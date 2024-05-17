Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

HOME HELPERS

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners. A variety of positions exist, including handyman or light carpentry and skilled home maintenance, as well as opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

BUILD DRESSERS

Bridging provides furniture and household goods for those transitioning out of homelessness and poverty. Great team project (2-3 hours for groups of 8 to 20) to purchase dresser kits for $155 and assemble as a group. No experience needed. All necessary tools and directions provided. Bloomington or Roseville locations. bridging.org

RESIDENT ACTIVITY

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides homes for adults who need housing stability. Many veterans. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Spanish is a plus. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

DRIVER

Help Second Harvest Heartland deliver groceries to low-income seniors in Zimmerman, Minn. Third Monday of the month, using your own vehicle. Must be able to lift 35 pounds. volunteer.2harvest.org

MENTOR YOUTH

Urban Roots empowers youth through nature, healthy food and community by providing paid internships. Youth interns learn job skills, community involvement and healthy living through the lenses of urban farming, conservation and cooking. Opportunities available for individuals and groups. urbanrootsmn.org

BLOOD DONOR

Blood donors needed at one of Memorial Blood Center's donor centers, 1½ hours each time. Must meet eligibility requirements. Call 651-332-7000 to determine eligibility. Minimum age is 16. mbc.org

FAMILIES NEEDED

Doing Good Together helps people raise compassionate and socially conscious children through family volunteerism. doinggoodtogether.org

ROLE MODELS

Kids 'n Kinship is a mentoring program for children ages 5-16 living in Dakota County who need a positive role model. They connect volunteers (individual adults, couples or families) with children and spend 1-4 hours a week with a child, doing low-cost but fun and enriching activities. Ongoing support and training

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to assist underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SUMMER CAMP

True Friends serves adults and children with disabilities. Work with a group of campers for the week, guiding them through activities. Several opportunities this summer in Annandale, Minn. truefriends.org

EVENING ESL

Help Literacy Minnesota teach adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. Evening opportunity. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Two to three hours a week for at least three months. www.literacymn.org

COMMUNITY

The Camden Collective serves north Minneapolis with youth development, food share and community events. Numerous ways to volunteer. thecamdencollective.org

DIRECTORS

Assist Wingspan Life Resources with the service of individuals with developmental and other disabilities, through operation of group homes and in-home services. Quarterly board meetings with occasional committee and event work. wingspanlife.org

THRIFT STORE

Help Christian Life Ministries New Day Thrift Store sort donations, price merchandise and tag clothes at the thrift store in Little Canada. Children under age 13 may volunteer with an adult. Flexible scheduling. Proceeds benefit the New Day Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. clmonline.org

Find more

Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. Visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.