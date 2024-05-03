Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

YARD WORK

Help at Your Door helps seniors and individuals with disabilities remain independent. They are looking for groups to participate in spring yard cleanup projects. Raking leaves, painting fences, washing windows, planting flowers, trimming bushes, cleaning yard furniture, sweeping pathways and more. Groups of four to six for about two hours. helpatyourdoor.org

DESK ASSISTANT

Create a positive first impression for clients and visitors at the Neighborhood House in St. Paul. Must have good interpersonal skills. Computer skills and second language skills a plus. Monday-Wednesday opportunities. neighborhoodhousemn.org

GROUPS

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in: Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Good Character & Citizenship. Activities can be focused on the youth or on a project (i.e., painting, cleanup, etc.). Staff will work with your group to find a project that works. Afternoon and evenings, weekdays. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

EDUCATION

African Career Education & Resources works for systemic change that advances racial and economic equity in our communities. It works in areas of health equity, economic an community development, housing justice and civic engagement. Variety of opportunities. acerinc.org

MENTORS

SparkPath (formerly Success Beyond the Classroom) works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. sparkpath.org

COMMUNITY

Open Access Connections helps low-income communities through communication services and civic engagement. A free cellphone program, community voice mail and programs to help ages 50+ are just a few of the ways to be involved. openaccessconnections.org

MUSEUM

The Twin City Model Railroad Museum in St. Paul provides fun for all ages. Assist with open hours, events, cleaning and maintenance, social media and more. tcmrm.org

OUTDOOR ASSISTANT

Great River Greening works to improve the Mississippi riverfront. Through on-the-ground projects, volunteer events and training, it's making a difference in caring for our natural resources. Individual and group projects, planting trees, removing invasive species and surveying bumblebee populations are among the projects. greatrivergreening.org

TEAM EVENT

Work in a group in a Bridging warehouse in Bloomington or Roseville. Group size: eight-12. Shifts of two to three hours in the afternoon. Must be at least 14 years old. Sort donations, load/unload trucks, roll linens and stock shelves. bridging.org

FOOD SHELF

Help Community Emergency Service at its food shelf. Greet clients, assist with registration. Spanish speakers a plus. South Minneapolis location. Training provided. cesmn.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure all children care for their oral health. Dental health professionals (dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc.) needed to assist underserved communities. readysetsmile.org

SENIOR ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with seniors who have intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. northeastcontemporaryservices.org

HELP TEENS

Assist TreeHouse to help teens form meaningful relationships and realize their true value — to prevent hopelessness. There is a wide range of opportunities in 50 locations across 13 states. treehousehope.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.



