Celebrate by sharing a book through a local Little Free Library on April 14, Good Deeds Day. Put in a handwritten note to the future reader. Share the gift of reading! littlefreelibrary.org

JUROR

Assist Mitchell Hamline School of Law with a mock trial on April 26. Report at 8:30 a.m. Day ends at 2:30 p.m. Light breakfast and lunch provided. Casual dress. Each trial requires jurors to deliberate on a verdict and offer constructive criticism to the participants. mitchellhamline.edu

GREETER

Assist Memorial Blood Centers in blood donation centers in locations across the metro. Welcome donors, verify their files and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer services skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

PHOTOGRAPHER

Planting People Growing Justice Leadership Institute is dedicated to planting seeds of social change through education, training and community outreach. Assist with various publicity and events. Flexible scheduling, but must attend community events as needed. ppgjli.org

BOARD MEMBER

Twin Cities Pride creates experiences that celebrate and bring together the LGBTQ community and allies. The Pride Festival is held each summer. Member needed for the board of directors. Monthly meetings, two-year terms, committee work. tcpride.org

MASSAGE THERAPIST

Avivo provides services in the areas of chemical and mental health, career education and employment. Give massages to clients across the metro area. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active license, proof of insurance and your own portable massage chair. avivomn.org

MEAL DELIVERY

People Serving People is a shelter for families in downtown Minneapolis. Assist with meal delivery in the building. Commitment to volunteer one to four times a month requested. Assist with breakfast, lunch, or dinner delivery. Meals are delivered seven days per week. peopleservingpeople.org

ANIMALS

Ruff Start Rescue seeks foster homes for rescued animals. Responsible to love, feed, exercise and provide social interaction for the pets. Take to vet appointments. Attend one adoption event a month. Regular reporting to staff required. ruffstartrescue.org

TARGET FIELD

Rock From the Heart raises awareness of aortic health through music, information sharing and community building. Work in concession stands at Target Field for Twins games. Help during the upcoming season. Training provided. rockfromtheheart.org

FUNDRAISING

Art, Heart and Hoofbeats works to rescue abandoned, neglected and mistreated horses. Individuals and groups needed to support their mission by holding events or drives to collect items and share the story. artheartandhoofbeats.com

FINANCIAL COACH

Prepare + Prosper is a Twin Cities nonprofit providing free tax prep and financial services, all through the power of trained volunteers. Meet one-on-one with clients to help develop solid financial skills. prepareandprosper.org

ADMINISTRATION

Help Amherst H. Wilder Foundation coordinate events held in their event center in St. Paul. Work with staff to communicate with clients. wilder.org

GIFT SHOP

Help Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with its café and gift shop. Operate the cash register, scoop ice cream and maintain the shop. Morning and afternoon shifts, weekdays. lyngblomsten.org

SORT DONATIONS

Breaking Free works with those escaping prostitution, sex trafficking and other sexual exploitation. Weekdays in St. Paul. breakingfree.net

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.