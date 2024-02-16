FOOD HELPERS

Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

TOY LIBRARY

The Minneapolis Toy Library is a lending program for families with children up to 5 years old. A reasonable annual membership fee provides opportunities to have different and interesting toys for a child. Events are held four times a month in Richfield. Assist with check-in and check-out, reshelving returned toys and more. mplstoylibrary.org

BE A FRIEND

Hammer Residences supports individuals with developmental disabilities. Be matched with an individual, meet with them about once a month. Enjoy a variety of activities together. Numerous metro locations. hammer.org

GREETER

Help Memorial Blood Centers in donation centers across the metro area. Welcome donors, verify their file and explain the donation process. Must have excellent customer service skills and be computer-literate. mbc.org

SPANISH SPEAKER

Catholic Charities Endeavors Residence in Minneapolis provides urgently needed permanent homes for adults who need housing stability. Assist with activities that provide benefits to individual residents and the community. Especially need Spanish speakers. Flexible scheduling. cctwincities.org

THRIFT STORE

Christian Life Ministries New Day Thrift Store seeks volunteers to sort donations, price merchandise and tag clothes at the store in Little Canada. Children under 13 may volunteer with an adult. Flexible scheduling. Proceeds benefit the New Day Pregnancy and Family Resource Center. clmonline.org

FOODSHELF

Assist Good in the Hood with the Foodshelf-in-a-Box program. Set up, distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions with 1-8 volunteers needed each time. goodinthehood.org

MOM MENTOR

Help FamilyWise Services with their Bright Beginnings Program. Mentors, age 25 and older, are paired with teen moms to provide support and stability as young mothers journey from pregnancy to motherhood. Two to six hours a month. familywiseservices.org

HOMEOWNER HELP

Rebuilding Together renovates and revitalizes homes to help homeowners regain a sense of pride in their community. A wide variety of positions exist. Handyman, light carpentry and also skilled home maintenance. Opportunities in the office, at events and more. rebuildingtogether-twincities.org

DESIGN

The Foundation for Essential Needs works with and supports Minnesota food shelves. Experience in layout design, architecture or interior design. Work with food shelves to assess current layout and make recommendations and plans. Ten to 20 hours per design. Work remotely, but occasional meetings with clients. ffen.org

DRIVER

The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation operates a day treatment program that provides services to children (ages 6-12) with mental health issues. Weekdays after school. Drive a provided vehicle and pick up children at school and drop them off at home. Must be at least 25 and have a good driving record (no special license required) and pass required background checks. wilder.org

MAIL ASSISTANT

Help deliver mail to Care Center residents at Lyngblomsten in St. Paul. Tuesdays through Saturdays in the late morning. lyngblomsten.org

Find more

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.