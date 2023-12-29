Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

MUSIC

Royal Guard Performing Arts has programs that combine the marching arts industry (marching band and color guard), music education and the performing arts. Roles include board and committee members, drivers, event coordinators, cooks, sewers and event management. royalguard.org

BLANKETS/QUILTS

Touchstone Mental Health assists individuals with mental health recovery. Donate a cozy blanket or quilt (or hold a collection drive) for clients moving into new apartments. touchstonemh.org

CLASSROOM SUPPORT

The Amherst H. Wilder Foundation partners with St. Paul Public Schools on Achievement Plus, a classroom support program at Bruce Vento Elementary. Seeking volunteers for students in K-5 to assist classroom teachers. Must be at least 18. Training provided. Background check required. www.wilder.org

FOOD SHELF

Assist Good in the Hood with their food shelf program. Set up, distribute boxes. Several monthly occasions. goodinthehood.org

MENTORSHIP

Minds Matter Twin Cities prepares high achieving high school students from low-income backgrounds for college success and beyond. Mentors needed for students approaching the college selection and application process. Mentors must be college graduates. Saturdays, 3-4 hours/week, through May. mindsmattermn.org

BOARD MEMBER

Twin Cities Pride creates experiences that celebrate and bring together the LGBTQ community and allies. Member needed for the board of directors. Monthly meetings, two-year terms, committee work. www.tcpride.org

DENTAL HEALTH

Through education programs and preventive services, Ready, Set, Smile works to make sure children care for their oral health. Dentists, assistants, hygienists, etc. needed. www.readysetsmile.org

SENIOR ASSISTANT

Northeast Contemporary Services works with adults and seniors with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Activity assistant, job coach, community outings, talent-sharing and more. www.northeastcontemporaryservices.org

ACTIVITIES ASSISTANT

Reach for Resources serves individuals with disabilities and mental illness. Help with a variety of physical activities. Examples are yoga, bowling, dance, basketball, ice skating and more. reachforresources.org

BOARD MEMBERS

Help Flying Pig Thrift expand its board of directors. Prefer volunteer with some prior experience working on a board in a professional or organizational capacity. Thrift store is in St. Paul. Each month attend evening meeting for 2-3 hours and help with an occasional project. theflyingpigthrift.org

ESL ASSISTANTS

Help Literacy Minnesota with teaching adults who are learning English, computer skills, preparing for citizenship or the GED. No experience or diploma needed — training provided. Must be 18 or older. Mornings or evenings, 2-3 hours a week for at least three months. www.literacymn.org

COMMUNITY HELPERS

Every Monday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Sanneh Foundation packs over 800 meals. Assist with sorting and packing as well as helping with composting and recycling. No special skills required. St. Paul location. Will be standing, walking, crouching and moving some boxes that can be over 40 pounds. thesannehfoundation.org

PIANO TEACHER

Hammer Residences serves adults with disabilities. Teach a person with a developmental disability. Piano provided. www.hammer.org

LANDMARK CENTER

Work at the Landmark Center in downtown St. Paul. The facility serves as a cultural center for music, dance, theater, exhibitions, public forums and special events. Openings for tour guide, information desk, gift shop or special events. landmarkcenter.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities makes change happen. Thousands of volunteer opportunities are available in the Twin Cities for adults and youth, groups and families. For these and other opportunities visit the HandsOn Twin Cities website at handsontwincities.org.