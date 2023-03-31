Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

TARGET FIELD

Help Foundation for Justice by working in concessions at Target Field for baseball games and concerts. Between 25 and 30 volunteers needed for each game. Must be 18 years old. Short, online training provided. Funds support programs around civic and community engagement and economic inclusion. foundationforjustice.com

GIFT SHOP

Assist Saint Therese with sales and inventory in a fun, warm and caring atmosphere. Opportunities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview and Woodbury. sainttherese.org

CAFE

Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul with their café and gift shop. Use cash register, scoop ice cream and maintain the shop. Morning and afternoon shifts, weekdays. lyngblomsten.org

EVENT HELP

Help the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities in Minneapolis on April 21. Event greeter, guest registration, silent auction setup, guest checkout, event wayfinding guide are needed. boysandgirls.org

MENTOR

Assist Bolder Options 2-4 hours a week for one year. Engage in running and biking activities with your mentee. Learn to live a healthy lifestyle together. bolderoptions.org

RECEPTIONIST

Provide hospitable reception and directions for donors, clients and other volunteers at Neighbors Inc. in South St. Paul. Help clients access services in the Financial Empowerment Center. Four-hour shifts. Must be at least 18. neighborsmn.org

HELP CELEBRATE

Bellis serves those involved with adoption. Their programs involve advocacy, public policy and support. The organization turns 40 this year and needs help with celebratory events. mybellis.org

FOOD SHELF

The Salvation Army on E. Lake Street serves families and individuals in need through Food Shelf appointments. Weekdays, morning and afternoon. Help pack boxes/bags of food, assist with unloading food deliveries and stocking the pantry. Especially seeking bilingual English/Spanish volunteers. salvationarmynorth.org

GIVING VOICE

MAVA (the Minnesota Alliance for Volunteer Advancement) is launching the Volunteer Voice offering resources for personal and professional growth, a platform for networking and support and opportunities for a Minnesota Volunteer Service award program. The following subcommittees have openings: Informal Volunteerism, Volunteer Training, Minnesota Volunteer Service Awards, Volunteer Resources, Online/Networking Space for Volunteers and Evaluating Volunteer Needs. mavanetwork.org

DRIVERS

Assist VEAP from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Drive the VEAP van and deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.