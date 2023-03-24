FUN & GAMES

Saint Therese helps residents get to and from activity areas to participate in games and activities such as bingo, balloon volleyball, storytelling, arts and crafts, happy hour, etc. Lead a game or project. Start a movie and make popcorn. Flexible scheduling, training provided. Communities in New Hope, Brooklyn Park, Shoreview, Woodbury and coming soon to Corcoran. sainttherese.org

FOOD PACKING

Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Impact hundreds of kids in just two hours. Great opportunity for individuals, families and groups. fmsc.org

MEAL ASSISTANT

Help Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers can be as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org

HELP YOUTHS

Assist Boys & Girls Clubs of the Twin Cities with programming in academics, healthy lifestyles, good character and citizenship, recreation, athletics, career and college readiness, and art. Afternoon and evenings, Mon.-Fri. Metro locations. boysandgirls.org

THRIFT STORE

The Flying Pig Thrift Store in St. Paul needs assistance with guests; accept, organize and price donations. Training provided. flyingpigthrift.com

DRIVERS

Assist VEAP from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month. Drive the VEAP van and deliver prepackaged fresh and shelf-stable foods to seniors, participants with disabilities, as well as community members without access to transportation. Must have valid license and proof of insurance. veap.org

BIKES

Free Bikes 4 Kidz provides bikes to those most in need. The public donates gently used bikes and volunteers clean and refurbish them. Help clean, refurbish and give a final quality control check to each donated bike. No prior bike maintenance experience required. Be a cleaner, prepper or mechanic. fb4k.org

TEACH ENGLISH

Assist Literacy Minnesota and lead remote learning classes for adult immigrants and refugees. Help them to speak, listen, read and write English. No experience or diploma needed; training provided. Must be at least 18, able to commit 2-3 hours a week for 3 months and be comfortable using Zoom. Work with a staff person who provides detailed lesson plans. literacymn.org

Find more:

HandsOn Twin Cities offers a wide range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.