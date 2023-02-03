BINGO
Assist Lyngblomsten in St. Paul by helping with bingo. Transport residents in wheelchairs and assist while playing. Help distribute prizes. Two Fridays a month. Must be vaccinated for COVID-19. lyngblomsten.org
DRIVER
Assist Help at Your Door in the south metro. Transport seniors to appointments or errands using your car. Drive as little as two times a month or as often as you'd like. Weekday schedule that you determine. helpatyourdoor.org
FIX-IT HELP
Agate Housing and Services helps people experiencing homelessness. Help clients in supportive and transitional housing. Assist with minor home repairs (not repairs that would require a license). Show tenants how to do the repairs. agatemn.org
TEAM BUILDING
Get your group together for an activity at one of more than 30 Presbyterian Homes across the metro area. Help with events and activities. Each campus will identify a primary contact to work with you on an activity. preshomes.org
THRIFT STORE
Help at one of Arc's Value Village locations to help stock the sales floor and organize merchandise. Shifts of two to three hours are available seven days a week. arcsvaluevillage.org
MEAL ASSISTANT
Assist Loaves & Fishes in the metro area (several locations) to serve those in need by cooking and serving a meal. Site Coordinators provide assistance during meal preparation and serving. Volunteers as young as 8 years old with proper supervision. loavesandfishesmn.org
HAIR CARE
Assist Avivo in providing haircuts to clients across the metro, especially in Minneapolis. Minimum of three hours a month for four months. Must have active Minnesota license. avivomn.org
GREETER
Help Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park. Greet visitors, assist with security badge process, other administrative tasks. Weekly three-hour shift for three months. Should be familiar with Microsoft Office. volunteer.2harvest.org
SNOW REMOVAL
Help East Side Elders with snow removal for older adults. A great group project. Remove snow from driveways and walkways. eastsideelders.org
FOOD PACKING
Feed My Starving Children's mission is to feed children who are hungry in both body and in spirit. Two-hour shifts. fmsc.org
PERSONAL SHOPPER
Assist Project for Pride in Living with the Ready for Success program, which allows people working toward economic self-sufficiency to choose clothing for job interviews and the workplace. Help shoppers find and choose appropriate clothing. South Minneapolis. Must have weekday availability. ppl-inc.org
MENTORS
Success Beyond the Classroom works to ignite curiosity and learning among students through various events and conferences. Examples: Knowledge Bowl, Young Authors Conference and Creativity Festival. Wide range of opportunities available. successbeyond.org
ADOPT A GRANDPARENT
Assist Neighborhood Network for Seniors by visiting with seniors living independently. Reach out, visit, assist with errands, listen, provide support or enjoy a game of cards. neighborhoodnetworkforseniors.org
PARK ASSISTANT
Mississippi Park Connection strengthens the connection between people and the Mississippi National River and Recreation Area. Programs for all ages. Includes opportunities to help with hands-on projects, community information events, classroom learning, field trips and more. parkconnection.org
Find more:
Hands-on Twin Cities offers a range of opportunities. Learn more about which groups need volunteers at handsontwincities.org or 612-379-4900.