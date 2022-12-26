There's no reason you have to do the same old, same old this New Year's. Instead of sitting home and watching the ball drop in another time zone, why not get out and take part in one of the dozens of NYE options around the Twin Cities? Sure, there's dancing (pick a style!), concerts and comedy, but you could also attend a sledding party, a drag brunch or go jump in a lake. Find your way to welcome the new year here.

RUN OUT THE CLOCK

Get a head start on your New Year's resolution to get more exercise by going on an organized run on New Year's Eve. The Run Minnesota Polar Bears group will have a free group run for all abilities, with routes that run from 3 to 10 miles. Meet at 8 a.m. Saturday at the World War I monument at Summit Avenue and Mississippi River Boulevard in St. Paul. There's also a 5K race sponsored by the Running Room store in Woodbury on Saturday. The race starts at 8:30 a.m. at the corner of Valley Creek Road and Bielenberg Drive. Cost is $65 and you can register on race day if you bring cash. Participants get a hoodie and a medal. Richard Chin

WELCOME NOON YEAR

Silly selfie stations, a countdown craft and — drum roll, please — a confetti drop. Como Park Zoo and Conservatory turns the clock back for two days of family fun — at a reasonable hour. The free Noon Year's event begins at 10 a.m. with games and music by DJs of Kidsdance and winds up by 1 p.m. — in time for afternoon naps. There also will be zookeeper talks, giveaways and contests before and after the countdowns on Saturday and Sunday. Go to comozooconservatory.org for more info. 1225 Estabrook Drive, St. Paul. Connie Nelson

HAVE A (PICKLE) BALL

Dink responsibly at a new establishment dubbed by the Mankato Free Press as the local "Taj Mahal of Pickleball." The Picklebarn is hosting a PickleBALL Drop featuring not only pickleball, but cornhole, snacks and beverages, cards and cribbage and a New Year's countdown (well, to 10 p.m. anyway). Reserve your spot on the Court Reserve app or by emailing picklebarnmn@gmail.com. $25; 6-10 p.m. Saturday.Closer to the Twin Cities, Life Time members and their guests can play at the Bang'n Pickleball Mixer 6-9 p.m. Saturday at the club's Bloomington North pickleball facility, 5250 W 84th St, Bloomington, MN 55437. $15-25 per person. Sign up through the Life Time app or call 952-835-2222. Another option is a NYE pickleball party and potluck at the Premier Pickleball Club, 8401 83rd Av. N., Brooklyn Park. 7 p.m.-12:30 a.m.; $25 per person. Register at www.twincitytenniscamps.com. Laura Yuen

DRAG IN THE NEW YEAR

If you like your drag shows set to the music of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Lizzo, (or, unexpectedly, "Jurassic Park"), event producer Flip Phone has packed the holiday weekend with themed brunches and dance parties at venues around the Twin Cities. So you can enjoy drag performances, basically nonstop, between Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon. Lush, the northeast Minneapolis theater and lounge, hosts a drag dinner on Saturday (Southern fare from from Betty & Earl's) followed by a "Glitter Ball," both with shimmery attire requested. See flipphoneevents.com and lushmpls.com for times, locations and prices. Rachel Hutton

IMMERSE YOURSELF

Want to get a really fresh start to 2023? Go jump in a lake! Lululemon Mall of America is sponsoring a Cold Dip and Sauna Party at the "Magic Hole" on the North Beach of Lake Harriet from noon until 3 p.m. Sunday. The after-party at Embrace North in Minneapolis includes sauna sessions, a live DJ, warm beverages and prizes. Both events are free, but registration is required. If you'd prefer to make a splash without the c-c-cold, Grove Aquatic Center in Inver Grove Heights has a family-friendly indoor pool party from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday. Dance on the pool deck, then dive in. $6 for ages 1-11, $9 for 12-59.

FAMILY EVENTS

A BIG ROCK'N EVE: Explore the holiday light display, acrobatic performances, dueling pianos and fireworks. 4-10 p.m. Saturday. $15-$25. Miracle at Big Rock, 1674 WI-87 St. Croix Falls, Wis. miracleatbigrock.com.

ALL DAY LONG FAMILY NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: Dancing, photo booth and activities. 9 a.m.-noon; 3-6 p.m. Saturday. $13 per child, $3 per accompanying adult. Edinborough Park, 7700 York Av. S., Edina.

NEW YEAR'S EVE AT THE ROC: Ice skating to music and refreshments. 12:15-2:15 p.m. Saturday. Free, $3 skate rental. Recreational Outdoor Center, 3700 Monterey Drive, St. Louis Park. stlouispark.org.

NEW YEAR'S EVE ON ICE: This event boasts the largest skating party in the state. 2:30-10 p.m. Saturday. $10, $5 skate rental. Roseville Skating Center, 2661 Civic Center Drive, Roseville. cityofroseville.com.

SLEDDING AND S'MORES: Enjoy the thrill of sledding, then warm up by a fire to make s'mores. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday. Free. Richardson Nature Center, 8737 E. Bush Lake Road, Bloomington. threeriversparks.org.

SPARKLERAMA: A family celebration with activities and music. 6-9 p.m. Saturday. Minnesota Children's Museum, 10 W. 7th St., St. Paul mcm.org.

WINTER LIGHTS NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: Walk through the light display, play games and hear music from Traveled Ground. 5-10:30 p.m. Saturday. $5-$30. Minnesota Landscape Arboretum, 3675 Arboretum Drive, Chaska. arb.umn.edu.

WOODBURY NEW YEAR'S EVE: Inflatables, obstacle courses, games, music, crafts and a "countdown." 2-4 p.m. & 6-9 p.m. Saturday. $12-$15. M Health Fairview Sports Center, 4125 Radio Drive. woodburymn.gov.

MUSIC

THE '80S NEW YEAR'S EVE: With DJ Jake Rudh. 9 p.m. Saturday. $20-$25. First Avenue, 701 1st. Av. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com.

'90S THROWBACK NEW YEAR'S EVE PARTY: DJs Mike Mac, Big Reece, Mixx Nizzle and Chuck Chizzle. 9 p.m. Saturday. $50. InterContinental Hotel, 11 E. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul. eventbrite.com.

BEYONCE DISCO NYE: Flip Phone presents a themed dance party. 9 p.m. Saturday. $15-$25. Amsterdam Bar & Hall, 6 W. 6th St., St. Paul. amsterdambarandhall.com.

BROTHERS ENTERTAINMENT NEW YEARS: With Ilkacase, Kiin Jamac and Hodan Abdirahman. 9 p.m. Saturday. $53-$153. Palace Theatre, 17 W. 7th Place, St. Paul. axs.com.

THE BURROW: Home of "food, drinks and shenanigans," this celebratory evening features ax throwing, craft cocktails and games. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 7053 10th St. N., Oakdale; 7999 Victoria Drive, Victoria. theburrowmn.com.

DAVINA & THE VAGABONDS: Dinner show at 6 p.m. Saturday, $140; second show at 10:30 p.m. $15. Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls. dakotacooks.com.

GOTHAM CITY NEW YEAR'S EVE: Hosted by Peter Parker with DJ D Mills spinning Top 40, EDM and hip-hop. 9 p.m. Saturday. $25-$70. Union Rooftop, 731 Hennepin Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com.

KISS ME — A '90S NEW YEAR'S EVE: With You Oughta Know. 9 p.m. Saturday. $22-$25. 7th St. Entry, 7th St. and 1st. Av. N., Mpls. first-avenue.com.

MINNESOTA JAZZ CHAMBER ORCHESTRA: With Courtney Burton. 7 p.m. Saturday. $34-$40. Minnesota Masonic Heritage Center, 11411 Masonic Home Drive, Bloomington. masonicheritagecenter.org.

MINNESOTA ORCHESTRA: Marin Alsop conducts a New Year's celebration with works by Bernstein, Montgomery, Rimsky-Korsakov and pianist Awadagin Pratt. Following the Saturday concerts, guests can attend a midnight countdown with vintage jazz from Belle Amour. 8:30 p.m. Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday. $32-$130. Orchestra Hall, Mpls. minnesotaorchestra.org

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH THE FABULOUS ARMADILLOS: 8 p.m. Saturday. $27. Medina Entertainment Center, 500 Hwy. 55, Medina. medinaentertainment.com.

NEW YEAR'S EVE WITH GB LEIGHTON: 9 p.m. Saturday. DoubleTree Hotel, 2540 N. Cleveland Av., Roseville. $55-$75. eventbrite.com.

NEW YEAR'S EVE BALL: With DJ Jackz. 9 p.m. Saturday. $20-$35. The Exchange Minneapolis, 10 S. 5th St., Mpls. theexchangempls.com.

NYE PARTY AT THE GALLEY: Cocktails, food and DJ James Shepp. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $75. North Loop Galley, 729 Washington Av. N., Mpls. northloopgalley.org

UPTOWN VFW NEW YEAR'S EVE: With DJ Shannon Blowtorch. 9 p.m. Saturday. $20-$30. 2916 Lyndale Av. S., Mpls. eventbrite.com.

A RORARING 2023 NEW YEAR'S EVE: Step back in time for a glamorous evening that features aerialists, burlesque performances and music. 8 p.m. Saturday. $50-$80. Metropolitan Ballroom, 5418 Wayzata Blvd., Golden Valley. eventbrite.com.

VINTAGE VEGAS NEW YEAR'S: With Mick Sterling and Cate Fierro. 1 & 6 p.m. Saturday. $44. Chanhassen Dinner Theatres, 501 W. 78th St., Chanhassen. chanhassendt.com.

SOUL FRIDAY NEW YEAR'S EVE: 9 p.m. Saturday. $15-$20. Icehouse, Mpls. icehousempls.com.

COMEDY

COSTAKI ECONOMOPOULOS: 7 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday. $27-$80. Acme Comedy Company, 708 N. 1st. St., Mpls. acmecomedycompany.com.

DEREK GAINES: 7 & 10 p.m. Saturday. $28-$74.95. House of Comedy, Mall of America, Bloomington. houseofcomedy.net

JOHN BUSH: 7 & 9 p.m. Saturday. $20-$28. Camp Bar, 490 N. Robert St., St. Paul. camp-bar.net

LIZZ WINSTEAD: 7:30 p.m. Saturday. $50-$75. Parkway Theater, 4814 Chicago Av. S., Mpls. theparkwaytheater.com.

MIKE BRODY: With Sherlonda Sharp and Jason Schommer. 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Running Aces Harness Park, 15201 Zurich St., Columbus. $25-$50. runningaces.com.