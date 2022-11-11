Going into last week's election, no one knew for sure which party would end up with control of the two chambers of the Minnesota Legislature. All 201 seats were on the ballot, but redistricting meant there wasn't a historical record of which way the new districts might swing.

As the results came in, the outcome was clear: not only had Republicans failed to take control of the Minnesota House, they also lost their one-seat hold on the Minnesota Senate.

An analysis of the 2020 presidential election results showed voters in the majority of the newly drawn districts — in both chambers — went for President Biden over Donald Trump. That meant Republicans faced an uphill climb.

Here's how the GOP fell short.

Senate

A party needs 34 seats to win control of the 67-seat Senate.

Of those 67 total districts, voters in 30 of them favored Trump in the 2020 election — natural ground for GOP victories.

And the GOP came close to winning all of them; 29 of the 30 districts went to Republicans last week.

The chart below shows the results of every Senate race, with Senate winners' margin of victory on the horizontal axis and the estimated Trump-Biden margin of victory on the vertical axis: