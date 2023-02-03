One person was killed, another badly burned in a house that caught fire Friday morning in northwestern Wisconsin, officials said.

Firefighters were alerted about 9:20 a.m. to the blaze in Anderson Township, just east of the Wisconsin-Minnesota border, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office. A dog also died in the fire, the Sheriff's Office said.

Three fire departments and other public safety responded and located the person and the dog already dead. Emergency medical personnel took another person to the hospital with severe burns, according to the Sheriff's Office. Their identities have yet to be released.

The fire left the house a total loss, the Sheriff's Office said. Officials have yet to address a preliminary cause of the fire.