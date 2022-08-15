A Twin Cities man fell into a central Minnesota lake while fishing over the weekend and drowned, officials said Monday.

The incident occurred about 4 p.m. Saturday on Elm Island Lake, located roughly 8 miles north of Lake Mille Lacs, the Aitkin County Sheriff's Office said.

The man who died was identified as Daniel Thomas Nelson, 25, of Hopkins.

Nelson was among friends who had been fishing for about two hours, the Sheriff's Office said.

Nelson "had been drinking and was sitting on the edge of the boat," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "He suddenly fell into the water, was not wearing a life jacket and did not resurface."

One of the friends jumped in after Nelson but could not locate him in the murky water, the statement continued.

Divers from neighboring Crow Wing County used marine electronics and located Nelson's body about four hours later.