Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minnetonka

Built in 1982, this five-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,815 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with quartz kitchen countertops, sunroom, fireplace, deck, patio and porch. Listed by Patrick Morgan, 612-803-2339, and Michelle Skott Morgan, 763-350-7949, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Minneapolis

Built in 1922, this three-bedroom, three-bath house in the Northrop neighborhood has 1,549 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, granite kitchen countertops, full partially finished basement, covered patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Ben Trudeau, Edina Realty, 612-201-1933.

Hudson, Wis.

Built in 2007, this five-bedroom, four-bath house has 3,200 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished basement, patio, porch and deck on a cul-de-sac lot. Listed by Sara Capecchi, eXp Realty, 612-804-9259.



