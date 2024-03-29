Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Farmington

Built in 2009, this four-bedroom, four-bath house has 2,750 square feet and features four bedrooms and laundry on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with quartz countertops, full finished walkout basement, deck, storage shed and three-car attached garage with insulated attic. Listed by Angie Hannan, eXp Realty, 952-297-5054.

St. Paul

Built in 1903, this four-bedroom, three-bath house in the Merriam Park/Lexington-Hamline neighborhood has 3,000 square feet and features three fireplaces, formal dining room, hardwood floors, full finished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Abe Gleeson, 651-329-1990, and Mary Scholler, 612-964-1478, Coldwell Banker Realty.

Hugo

Built in 2016, this four-bedroom, three-bath house has 2,522 square feet and features an upper-level laundry, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with granite kitchen countertops and stainless-steel appliances, walkout basement, porch, deck, patio and fenced yard. Listed by Beth Jackson, eXp Realty, 612-751-9303.