St. Louis Park

Built in 1960, this four-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,826 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, stainless steel kitchen appliances, full finished basement with bedroom and family room, fenced yard and one-car detached garage. Listed by Corey McCracken, Re/Max Professionals, 651-248-6366.

Minneapolis

Built in 1951, this three-bedroom, two-bath house in the Kenny neighborhood has 1,806 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, full, partially finished basement, patio, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Morgan Clawson, Edina Realty, 612-810-5793.

Woodbury

Built in 1987, this three-bedroom, three-bath house has 1,918 square feet and features a fireplace, formal dining room, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, finished walkout basement and three-car attached garage. Listed by Mechelle Malone, Keller Williams Premier Realty, 651-226-8677.