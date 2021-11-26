Prior Lake

Built in 1977, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,040 square feet and features two bedrooms on the main level, vaulted ceilings, fireplace, full finished walkout basement, patio and deck. Listed by Merrill Jorgensen, Weichert Realtors Achieve, 612-889-3794.

St. Paul

Built in 1951, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood has 1,150 square feet and features an upper-level bedroom, hardwood floors, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, central air conditioning, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Terry Buchanan, Realty Group, 612-384-1380.

Hugo

Built in 1999, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,012 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, vaulted ceilings, hardwood floors, eat-in kitchen, finished walkout basement, fenced yard, storage shed, fire pit and sand pit. Listed by Jonathan Soto, Re/Max Results, 320-251-2200.