Burnsville

Built in 1978, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,698 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, eat-in kitchen with white cabinets and woodwork, partial finished basement, deck and two-car tuckunder garage. Listed by Kurt Peterson, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 612-325-6324.

Minneapolis

Built in 1914, this three-bedroom, two-bath house located in the Minnehaha neighborhood has 1,358 square feet and features hardwood floors, a formal dining room, built-ins, upper level porch, full walkout basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Matt Ditzler, 612-850-6751 and Christian Klempp, 612-669-1358, Engel & Völkers Downtown.

Prescott, Wis.

Built in 1978, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,605 square feet and features a vaulted beamed ceiling, fireplace, formal dining room, hardwood floors, covered porch, full unfinished basement and two-car attached garage. Listed by Betty Most, Edina Realty, 715-307-3361.