Anoka

Built in 1890, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,660 square feet and features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen with center island, partial unfinished walkout basement, patio, Tiki bar, firepit, storage shed and three-car detached garage. Listed by Mark and Susan Freeburg, Re/Max Results, 612-280-9760.

St. Paul

Built in 1973, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Battle Creek-Highwood neighborhood has 1,275 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, unfinished basement, fenced yard and two-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Hlao Xiong, Hm Metro Realty, 612-875-0988.

Maplewood

Built in 1959, this three-bedroom, two-bath rambler has 1,589 square feet and features an eat-in kitchen, full basement, patio, partially fenced yard and two-car detached garage and storage shed. Listed by Zack Campbell, eXp Realty, 651-235-6988.