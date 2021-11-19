Champlin

Built in 1950, this four-bedroom, two-bath house has 2,464 square feet and features three bedrooms on the main level, hardwood floors, full finished basement, patio, porch, partially fenced yard and one-car detached garage on a corner lot across the street from the Mississippi River. Listed by Steven Smith, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 763-999-0757.

Minneapolis

Built in 1926, this two-bedroom, two-bath house in the Armatage neighborhood has 1,088 square feet and features a formal dining room, hardwood floors, porch, finished basement, deck, fenced yard and a one-car tuck-under garage. Listed by Brock Dombrovski, Res Realty, 952-451-7117.

Forest Lake

Built in 1991, this three-bedroom, two-bath house has 1,924 square feet and features new siding, windows and roof, two bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, skylight, porch, deck, finished basement and a two-car attached garage. Listed by Linde Sayen, 612-805-1888, and Brianna O'Donnell, 651-271-4828, Edina Realty.