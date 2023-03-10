Gift this Article Anyone can read, no subscription required

Minneapolis

Built in 1900, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Ventura Village neighborhood has 1,520 square feet and features two bedrooms on the upper level, updated furnace, water heater and plumbing, basement, porch, deck and a fenced yard. Listed by Mahamud Gorod, Bridge Realty, 612-267-5494.

St. Paul

Built in 1907, this four-bedroom, one-bath house in the Summit-University neighborhood has 1,428 square feet and features four bedrooms on the upper level, hardwood floors, formal dining room, full basement, fenced yard and a two-car detached garage. Listed by Terry Buchanan, Keller Williams Classic Realty, 612-384-1380.

South St. Paul

Built in 1930, this two-bedroom, one-bath rambler has 1,392 square feet and features two fireplaces, remodeled eat-in kitchen, great room with vaulted ceiling and skylights, full unfinished basement, fenced yard and a one-car detached garage. Listed by Tim Danielson, Choice Realty, 651-699-3076.