Minneapolis

Built in 1926, this three-bedroom, one-bath house in the Webber-Camden neighborhood has 1,404 square feet and features three bedrooms on the upper level, fireplace, hardwood floors, formal dining room, sunroom, full unfinished basement and two-car detached garage. Listed by Francine Marsolek, NextHome Metro Real Estate Services, 612-868-9344.

St. Paul

Built in 1940, this four-bedroom, two-bath house in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood has 1,724 square feet and features upper-level bedrooms, fireplace, hardwood floors, full basement, patio and one-car detached garage. Listed by Cory Rudnitski, Re/Max Advantage Plus, 763-443-2333.

Oak Park Heights

Built in 1865, this three-bedroom, one-bath house being sold "as is" has 1,380 square feet and features a fireplace, eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors, front and side porches, deck, fire pit, partially fenced yard and two-car detached garage. Listed by Gerri Larson, Living Spaces Midwest, 651-338-1040.