Introduction: Host David LaVaque speaks with coach Tom Emanuel about the Stars unblemished start, key players, a third-set comeback against DeLaSalle and superstitions.

1:00: Feedback from observers about starting the season 13-0. Emanuel admits being surprised as anyone.

3:10: Embracing the winning streak but reminding players to keep doing the little things well.

4:40: Key players: Two unlikely middles, who came late to high school volleyball after several years in gymnastics and dance, respectively, that are thriving. One is 6-foot-2, the other is 5-foot-8.

9:30: Coming back to close out DeLaSalle by "getting gritty, not playing pretty."

13:15: Pondering the value of a "good loss" and welcoming a "teachable moment"

18:01: The journey from Hibbing to coaching volleyball in the "big city"

20:18 "The Big Finish" Funny superstitions: Locker room coins, fashion choices and lucky pens

