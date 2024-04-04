Three high-scoring forwards — North Dakota sophomore Jackson Blake, Boston University freshman Macklin Celebrini and Boston College sophomore Cutter Gauthier — were named Hat Trick finalists on Thursday for the Hobey Baker Award, given annually to the top player in NCAA Division I men's hockey.

The finalists were selected from an initial list of 10 candidates by the 30-member selection committee and an additional round of online fan voting. Criteria for the award include displaying outstanding skills in all phases of the game, strength of character on and off the ice, sportsmanship and scholastic achievements.

Blake, of Eden Prairie, is the NCHC Player of the Year and ranks fourth nationally in scoring with 60 points on 22 goals and 38 assists. He helped the Fighting Hawks win the NCHC regular-season title.

Celebrini, of Vancouver, ranks second nationally in goals with 32 and is tied for second in points with 64. The Hockey East player of the year is the No. 1-ranked North American skating in NHL Central Scouting's ratings and is expected to be the No. 1 overall NHL draft pick in June.

Gauthier, of Scottsdale, Ariz., has scored a nation-best 37 goals and is tied for second with 64 points. He was runner-up to Celebrini for Hockey East player of the year.

The Hobey Baker winner will be announced at 5 p.m. April 12 on NHL Network during Frozen Four weekend in St. Paul.