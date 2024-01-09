Alan Page, the Vikings great who became a Minnesota Supreme Court justice, is getting his own play. Ditto "Sexual Politics" author and friend of the marginalized Kate Millett. In fact, History Theatre is pulling back the curtain on a bevy of interesting Minnesotans and their passions for its annual Raw Stages festival, which kicks off Wednesday in St. Paul.

For years, the festival has been the company's developmental hothouse. "I Am Betty," the musical about Betty Crocker, was brought to life in the festival before premiering for a sold-out run last fall.

This year's workshop lineup is a doozy, kicking off with "Quiet Tough," Brian Grandison's solo show on Alan Page. Last year, Grandison wrote "Diesel Heart," about veteran police officer Melvin Carter Jr.

Now he's taken on a subject who also is an esteemed art collector and humanitarian. Actor Ansa Akyea plays Page under the direction of Theo Langason (7:30 p.m. Wednesday).

Next up is Jenna Zark's "Ms. Millett," which chronicles the life of the feminist from St. Paul. Published in 1970, her "Sexual Politics" has been described as "a landmark in feminist theory that fueled second-wave feminism." Sophie Peyton directs a cast that includes Emily Gunyou Halaas, Angela Timberman, Charla Marie Bailey and Laura Esping (7:30 p.m. Thursday).

"I Am Betty" composer Denise Prosek has crafted music and lyrics for Bob Beverage's story of holiday shows at Dayton's. The musical orbits Jack Barkla, who designed the department store's eighth-floor shows for 40 years and also was celebrated for his work in theater. Kelli Foster Warder directs a cast that includes Randy Schmeling, John Jamison and Sandra Struthers (7:30 p.m. Friday).

Rick Shiomi's and Alex Galick's "Secret Warriors" looks at the second-generation Japanese Americans who served as translators during World War II. As a director and theater leader, veteran artist Shiomi has been instrumental in two companies: Theater Mu, which he led for decades, and Full Circle Theatre, which he co-founded. Lily Tung Crystal, the current artistic director of Mu, directs a power-packed cast that includes Eric Sharp, Anna Hashizume, Addie Phelps, Paul de Cordova and Rich Remedios (2 p.m. Saturday).

The final Raw Stages show is Josef Evans' "Whoa, Nellie: Outlaw King of the Wild Middle West." The cheeky title alludes to one of the exploits of Nellie King, the media personality who scandalized late 1800s Minnesota by posing as a fake detective and all around badass. She also dressed as a man. Laura Leffler directs a cast headlined by Becca Hart, Lamar Jefferson and Jay Owen Eisenberg (2 p.m. Sunday).

Raw Stages

Where: History Theatre, 30 E. 10th St., St. Paul.

When: Wed.-Sun.

Tickets: $15-$30. 651-292-4323 or historytheatre.com.