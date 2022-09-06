Star Tribune writer Jim Paulsen ranks the top 10 volleyball teams in the Twin Cities and reveals a Dream Team, his picks for the top players in the metro area.

METRO TOP 10

Wayzata: 57 straight victories and counting. And three Swensons to boot.

Northfield: The state's best team to never make a state tournament appearance. Will this veteran squad get there this year?

Lakeville North: The Panthers are building on last year's state tournament appearance and the return of five seniors, led by super setter Ava Blascziek.

Rosemount: Behind six-rotation outside hitter Mya Cinnamo, the Irish are off to a strong start with victories over powers Stewartville and East Ridge.

East Ridge: Runners-up to Wayzata a year ago, the Raptors have some big shoes to fill but plenty of candidates.

Rogers: The Royals made their first state tournament trip last year and were impressive. Sophomore Anya Schmidt was named to the all-tournament team as a freshman.

Eagan: A rebuilding year for one of the metro's elite programs. Expect coach Kathy Gillen to have the Wildcats back near the top by season's end.

Champlin Park: There's a ton of skill, led by sophomore Carly Gilk, and the Rebels excel at ball control. But can they get past Wayzata in tough Section 5 of Class 4A?

Chaska: With a core of four seniors back from last year's team that went 22-8, led by outside hitter Ella Christ, the Hawks will make life difficult for opponents.

Eden Prairie: Coach Chad Becker calls Cameron Berger "the best senior setter in the state."

METRO DREAM TEAM

Front row

Olivia Swenson, Wayzata, outside hitter, junior. College: Gophers

Avery Bolles, Andover, outside hitter, senior. College: Colorado

Gabby Wachholz, Mayer Lutheran, outside hitter, senior. College: uncommitted

Annika Veurink, Southwest Christian, middle blocker, senior. College: Villanova

Setters

Stella Swenson, Wayzata, junior. College: Gophers

Cameron Berger, Eden Prairie, senior. College: Michigan State

Defensive specialist/libero

Kate Thibault, Watertown-Mayer, senior. College: Oregon