The spring state championship season is busting out all over this week, with postseason competition going on in every sport still on the schedule. Here's a look at section schedules and the state championships that follow.

Adapted softball

Section deadline: complete.

State tournaments: Friday and Saturday at Chanhassen High School.

Tennis, boys

Section deadline: Tuesday.

State tournaments: June 6-9 in Minneapolis, Class 2A at Baseline Tennis Center, Class 1A at Reed-Sweatt Family Tennis Center.

Softball

Section deadline: Saturday.

State tournaments: June 8-9 at Caswell Park in North Mankato.

Track and field, boys and girls

Section deadline: Saturday.

State meets: June 8-10 at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

Synchronized swimming, girls

Section: none.

State meet: June 10, site TBD.

Golf, boys and girls

Section deadline: June 6.

State tournaments: June 13-14, Class 3A at Bunker Hills in Coon Rapids, Class 2A at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan and Class 1A at Pebble Creek in Becker.

Lacrosse, boys and girls

Section deadline: June 8.

State tournaments: June 13, 15 and 17, at Stillwater and White Bear Lake high schools.

Baseball

Section deadline: June 9.

State tournaments: June 13-17, Class 4A at CHS Field in St. Paul, Class 3A at Chaska Athletic Park and Jordan Mini-Met Baseball Park, Class 2A and 1A at Dick Putz Field and Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. All championship games are scheduled for June 16 at CHS Field.

Clay target shooting

Section: none.

State meet: June 23, Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.